“Paul Pierce has $180,000 in gambling debt!”: Celtics legend tries and fails horribly to gamble like Michael Jordan, Stephen Carmona sues for fortune of money lost

Former NBA player and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is being sued for an embarrassingly bizzare reason

Paul Pierce has never quite liked being out of controversy.

During his NBA career, the man was a big trash talker, making massive claims to the media about how he was better than someone, and so on.

Then, while he was on TV, the man continued with his outlandish claims about his ability at basketball. Heck, the man’s confidence was almost Michael Jordan-like. And it appears that continues to be the case during the man’s poker sessions after his NBA career. But, while he has continued to get away with it so far, it appears that everything has finally caught up to him.

After all, you do not gamble like Michael Jordan and get away with it forever.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is being sued by Stephen Carmona for unpaid Poker debts

This may just be one of the most cliched fall from graces of all time.

Before we start off on our own inferences here, we’d like to show you TMZ’s report on the matter.

“Carmona claims he gave Pierce $150,000, and alleges the former Boston Celtics great — who reportedly… promised to pay him back within seven days.

In the suit, Carmona says Pierce went on to lose $140K in the game and only returned $10,000 to him.

A week later, Carmona says he hosted another poker game at his home, and Pierce showed up again and requested another loan to play, despite not paying off the initial debt.

Carmona claims he handed over another $40,000 to the ex-NBA hooper, with the promise that he’d pay that off in addition to the $140,000 that he owed Carmona from the previous week.

Carmona says in the suit Pierce went on to lose the $40,000 that night … and never paid it or the prior loan back.”

The report further went on to claim that Stephen Carmona claimed the total debt to be $180,000, something he wants back with interest on top, through his suit again Pierce.

Every avid watcher of the NBA has known for a while that Paul Pierce isn’t all there. There’s something that isn’t quite right in his head. However, it was always believed to be something minor at best, so nobody gave it too much of their attention.

But, the behavior enlisted in this suit shows nothing more than a man that is addicted to gambling. A man that is addicted to losing their money for the thrill, and is now playing with thousands of dollars that he doesn’t have.

For his sake, we hope Paul Pierce gets the help he so sorely needs. And we hope he gets better very, very soon.

