“Michael Jodan demanded a prenup to protect his $650 Million from Yvette Preito!”: When Bulls legend learned his lesson from the $168 million divorce settlement with Juanita Vanoy

A look back at the time Michael Jordan showed just what he had learned from his divorce with Juanita Vanoy, ahead of his second marriage with Yvette Prieto

This may be a fairly obvious thing to say, but Michael Jordan is very much a man of money.

As if his fortune from his time in the NBA wasn’t enough, the man has seemingly doubled just how much he was worth today, by putting his money into smart investments throughout his retirement. And of course, as you may know already, one of those investments is his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets franchise.

Another thing you may know, is that Michael Jordan was first married a long, long time ago, to a woman named Juanita Vanoy. And while they seemed to be happy at first… well, it ended in a divorce.

To make matters worse for MJ on this one, he had to fork out $168 million towards her cause after this divorce, despite a prenup being in place. And for context here, this accounted for nearly half of his $350 Million net worth at the time.

As ruthless as this life lesson was, however, it seems that it didn’t go to waste at all.

How do we know, you ask? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum’s Celtics will be ringless, just like you!”: Draymond Green retorts savagely to CJ McCollum’s prediction for Celtics to become 2022 NBA champions over Warriors

Michael Jordan demanded there be a prenup in place ahead of his marriage to Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto got married in 2013, and have been seemingly happy together ever since.

Even before this marriage, Michael Joran was far more than smitten with Prieto, which could have made it easy for him to stop thinking about the worst case scenario, and what it might do to him, financially. But, it appears that the man knew that these were moments he had to keep his head, and formulated a prenup. The following were it’s conditions, as per Ellen Connolly of the Global Post.

“Under the terms, it is claimed the model will receive $1 million for each year married if they divorce, but the amount will increase to $5 million a year after a decade of marriage.”

At the time of signing this deal, MJ’s net worth stood at a whopping $650 million, nearly double what it was during his first divorce. Better yet, the man is now worth a jaw-dropping $2.2 million.

Given his billables it was always important for him to protect himself financially. And frankly, we couldn’t be happier to see, not only that he has learnt his lesson, but also the fact that the happy couple hasn’t needed to refer to the prenup.

May Forever After be the reality for this lovely pair.

Also Read: “I guess LeBron James’ feelings got hurt!”: When Warriors’ Klay Thompson openly taunted Lakers star, spurring on one of the greatest comebacks in Sports History