‘In shape Luka Doncic? He has that Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant look now’: NBA Twitter goes haywire as Mavericks star releases clips from early offseason workouts

NBA Twitter reacts as video surfaces of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wastes absolutely no time getting into shape

Luka Doncic was nothing less than spectacular during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Game after game, it was obvious that the opposition needed to shut him down before anyone else. And game after game, not only did the man overcome every obstacle in his way to show up, but also kept being the best kind of emotional leader for his team. Heck, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that he was in contention to be the best player in the NBA for his performances.

Alas, it all had to come to an end at some point, which it did in 5 games, in the Western Conference Finals. But, there was clearly some major growth displayed by every Maverick during this run.

Now, after such a gruelling postseason, it would be completely normal for Luka to kick back. Frankly, if it was any offseason from the past, that’s exactly what he’d be doing right now. But, let’s just say certain things have changed, and fans on Twitter or going absolutely bonkers over it.

NBA Twitter believes it may be over for the league as Luka Doncic shows off his training in Slovenia

As we said earlier, in prior season, Luka Doncic has been one to do nothing but relax. In fact, it has always been to the degree that the man has routinely shown up out of shape at the start of every season.

However, as we said, some things have clearly changed. And this recently revealed clip in the tweet below stands as proud proof of it.

Luka working out in Ljubljana with his trainer Anže Mačekpic.twitter.com/F4twAzRmkv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 10, 2022

With the man already being as good as he is, the fact that he is training from such an early stage is nothing less than scary, something fans can’t help but agree with.

In shape Luka… that would be a new mythical player — RJ Veneno 23 🇩🇴 (@Rammel_23) June 10, 2022

Lol everybody better pray he don’t pick up a decent big man and Zach lavine in the offseason he’s got that mj and Kobe look now — KrAfTiLlmAtic90 (@SkylerKraft90) June 10, 2022

We may not be ready for a Luka that starts the season in shape. — It’s-a Miyamoto (@gurblegooch666) June 10, 2022

MVP next year…. book it! — Good city🌆 Badd Vibez 😈 (@damien_jr1) June 10, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals may not have ended yet, but we’re already excited to see what this man does next season. Because boy, is it going to be magnificent to witness.

