Paul Pierce Lauds Evan Mobley, Says Cavaliers Big Man Is An “All-Star for Sure”

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast the best record in the NBA thanks to the superstar play of Donovan Mitchell. But the suffocating defense from frontcourt partners Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is taking the Cavs from great to unstoppable. Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Tony Allen took time to heap praise on Mobley, who has become an integral two-way talent for Cleveland.

During an episode of KG Certified, the Truth made his stance clear on the possibility of Mobley earning his first All-Star nomination, claiming the 23-year-old “should be All-Star for sure.” The former #3 pick has been playing the best basketball of his young career this season, certainly impacting games enough to receive the honor.

Pierce and Garnett had discussed in an earlier episode that if the Cavs were going to take the next step toward contention, Mobley would need to begin to assert himself as one of “the guys” and no longer settle for being a defensive-minded role player. The Truth believes the fourth-year big man has done exactly that. “It looked like [Mobley] watched us and said, ‘All right, I got something for you guys this year’,” Pierce continued.

Mobley undoubtedly had something to prove this season, as the Cavs star is averaging a career-high 19.0 with career-best efficiency while continuing to serve as one of the NBA’s most versatile defenders. Garnett still believes the soft-spoken big man needs to get “meaner” on the court and demand the ball more in the post. However, this is simply KG’s way of firing the young big man up, knowing the greatness he is capable of.

Kevin Garnett sees shades of himself in Evan Mobley

Similar to Mobley, Kevin Garnett also came into the league as a raw, lanky, defensive presence when he was drafted out of high school. Now, the Hall of Fame big man sees plenty of similarities between him and Mobley, who stands at 6-foot-11 but only 215 pounds. When asked which current player he sees the most of himself in, Garnett answered, “Evan Mobley. You know, when I watch him, he spaces up. He attacks the rim. He uses his left hand more than me. Evan Mobley is long, he blocks shots, he’s effective at the post.”

The 48-year-old continued to laud the up-and-coming big man, stating that even though he’s more energetic and passionate on the court than Mobley, the versatile star could be a future cornerstone of the league. A new flurry of young, skilled, three-point shooting big men have taken over in this era of basketball, but Evan Mobley fits right in with the best of them.