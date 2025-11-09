Paul Pierce Offers Bold Bench Solution to Lakers’ LeBron James Dilemma

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2025-26 season looking as good as ever, and without LeBron James in their squad, which has raised eyebrows. Do the purple and gold really need their King back? Some say yes, others call for a trade. Paul Pierce, however, offers a more realistic option.

Advertisement

James is 40 years old, and although he looked good before being sidelined with sciatica, he is no longer the physical force he was three or four years ago. Plus, with Luka Doncic as the man running the show and supporting players like Austin Reaves playing their roles to (close) perfection, James entering the lineup again could disrupt the chemistry.

So Pierce feels James should come off the bench, a suggestion that absolutely sent his former teammate Kevin Garnett over the edge during their recent discussion on the matter on KG certified.

“Let’s make it work, for this to work, like when LeBron comes back [from sciatica], LeBron’s gotta come off the bench,” Pierce said, leaving Garnett flabbergasted.

Garnett went off about how James’ form hasn’t dipped, and how he’s still playing at a level elite enough to make All-NBA teams. As far as Pierce is concerned, however, James doesn’t fit into the current Lakers roster. He wants Doncic to be the main guy.

Bringing up the 2025 postseason, Pierce further asked Garnett, “What happened in the playoffs, first round?”

It made Garnett speechless for a second, because the Timberwolves, rather comfortably got past the Lakers in a series that didn’t see the best versions of either Doncic or James. “He can still give you the same production,” Pierce continued, talking about James’ future. “But off the bench… because his game and Luka’s game don’t work together.”

Pierce noted that James would be a great leader for the second-unit of the Lakers, and could run their offense when its time for Doncic to sit out. Garnett continued to treat this as a scandal. He just couldn’t fathom the thought of James riding the bench with a bunch of role players, and majority of Laker-nation and the NBA community would agree.

James, of course, can prove Pierce wrong and make it work with Doncic. But the pressure will be on coach JJ Reddick to make it work. His team looks gelled well together. Can the re-addition of the GOAT make them better? Or are they headed down a similar path as 2024-25?