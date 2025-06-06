Echoing Kenny Smith, Vernon Maxwell Uses Strong Words to Clear Air About Michael Jordan’s Hiatus

In the 1990s, the Houston Rockets ruled as one of the teams to beat in the NBA, eventually capturing consecutive titles in 1994 and 1995. Championships that coincided with Michael Jordan’s first retirement. Hakeem Olajuwon led the Texas-based franchise, with his ever-so-smooth, dominant, and iconic post moves, taking full advantage of the competitive window created by Jordan’s absence.

Despite the Bulls’ “temporary” transitional period, the Rockets dominated the league through sharp execution and strong chemistry. But there was always a prevailing opinion throughout league circles that, had Jordan not retired, the Bulls would’ve continued their dominance, and the Rockets never would’ve won their chips.

Rockets point guard turned Inside the NBA co-host, Kenny Smith, played a key role in those championship runs and continues to defend the Rockets’ legacy, taking offense to the notion that his Rockets won those titles because MJ was on hiatus.

Smith has for years argued that even if Michael Jordan hadn’t retired, the Rockets still would have beaten the Chicago Bulls.

“Michael Jordan to me is the greatest player to ever touch the basketball. And I’m actually glad that we didn’t play them because I love the resume that he has, that he’s never lost in the Finals. They would not have beaten us, Dray,” the Jet stated confidently in a 2023 sit-down with Draymond Green, on his podcast.

“They wouldn’t have beaten us because of two things,” Smith said in a recent interview. “Not because Jordan wasn’t great. But Hakeem was also the best or second-best player during those months. The Bulls were too small then. People forget why they lost to Orlando. Shaq wasn’t the reason—they didn’t have Horace Grant. Rodman would’ve made it close. But with no Grant, no Rodman—we’re smacking them.”

Echoing Kenny Smith, Vernon Maxwell had strong words to clear the air about Michael Jordan’s hiatus. Maxwell was known for his defensive toughness and fearlessness, and now for his hilarious takes on the All The Smoke Podcast.

“I don’t want to hear all that bulls**t,” Max stated with an unwavering passion.

The common myth is that MJ returned to the league in 1996 and immediately transformed the Bulls back into the world beaters they were at the start of the decade. However, he rejoined the Bulls for the final 17 games of the 1995 season, to which Maxwell confirmed: “He was there, the second year. When he took off 45 and put on 23, Shaq and them beat him. Stop saying he wasn’t in basketball shape.”

Maxwell’s comments reinforce the Rockets’ self-belief during their peak and challenge the notion of an asterisk beside their titles.

Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995 wearing number 45 instead of his classic 23 jersey. Criticism followed a disappointing playoff loss to the Orlando Magic in the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, pushing Jordan to reclaim his iconic number 23 and reignite his fire.

That switch represented more than a number—it marked the rebirth of his legendary championship focus. The type of focus that couldn’t be broken. The type of focus that broke his opponents.

Some still argue the Bulls would’ve won more championships if he had remained in the league. However, Smith and Maxwell insist that Houston had both the size and mentality to beat Chicago. Unfortunately, we’ll never really know who’s right.