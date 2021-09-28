“The memes about our age are extremely funny”: LeBron James admits to finding some levity in the narrative surrounding the Lakers players’ ‘advanced ages’

LeBron James finds the ‘old Lakers players’ narrative to be extremely funny and appreciates the memes that have been made about it.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on average, the oldest team in the league with guys like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard on the squad. Luckily for them, the aforementioned names along with others on the roster are still productive NBA players to say the least, with LeBron still being a top 5 superstar in the league.

The purple and gold aren’t all too old however as guys like Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton Tucker, and even Anthony Davis for that matter, help balance out the elder statemen. Despite the varying ages on the roster, Rob Pelinka and company did a fairly decent job at surrounding LeBron James with talent.

The Lakers media day wasn’t exempt from talk about their ‘advanced ages’ and James made light of the situation as well.

LeBron James talks about the internet calling the Lakers old.

The Los Angeles Lakers are having their media day at this very moment and during it, LeBron James addressed the happenings on NBA Twitter and Reddit being flooded with memes that are related to the purple and gold’s age.

“I kinda laugh at it. I actually really do laugh at it, I’m not just saying that. Some of the memes and some of the jokes have been extremely funny.”

LeBron James on commentary about the Lakers' age: "Some of the jokes and memes have been extremely funny."

It’s great to see LeBron James look at all the jokes made about him and his teammates and laugh along with us. In all fairness, as mentioned before, the Lakers didn’t pick up any scrubs.

It’s easy to forget that merely 11 months ago, guys like Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard helped the Lakers bring a title to Los Angeles.