Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Forces’ Magic Johnson To Change His Mind On The Outcome Of Bucks-Pacers

We are one day away from the NBA playoffs kicking off, and excitement is at an all-time high. One key series that fans will witness in the East is the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers battling the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The showdown will pit some of the game’s biggest ballers against one another, like Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Magic Johnson is certainly excited — so excited that he’s going back and forth on who he thinks will triumph.

Yesterday (April 17th), the Lakers’ legend took to X and predicted that the Pacers would win the series, citing the absence of Damian Lillard on the Bucks’ side as a core reason why they wouldn’t be able to get through Indiana. “Halliburton must not only get double-figure assists, he must average a triple-double for the series,” stated Johnson regarding the Pacers’ ace player. Regardless Magic knows it will be a good series. In fact, he’s excited for many matchups as he’s been rattling off predictions for the last several days.

Another series that the five-time NBA Champion has his eyes on is the Warriors battling the Rockets. “I’m thinking Warriors in 7,” said Johnson in a recent tweet moments after calling Houston the “more athletic team.” Magic later tweeted that he will be glued to his television for the Lakers and Timberwolves series due to the level of star power involved. He also revealed that he will be at every Lakers game watching “watching three of the NBA’s most exciting players- LeBron James, Luca Doncic, and Anthony Edwards!”

After making all these takes it would make sense for Magic to backtrack on at least one of his predictions, and that’s exactly what he did regarding the Bucks and Pacers earlier today. “I changed my mind,” he uttered. “I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers!”

I changed my mind, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 18, 2025

It would be hard to argue with Magic. Feels as though Giannis’s recent play almost ‘forced’ this change of hear within the Michigan State legend.

Giannis has continued his superstar levels of play this season, particularly in the Bucks’ final 8 games of the season. The squad ended with an 8-game winning streak thanks to the Greek Freak, who put up 32, 28, 23, 36, 35, 37, 31, and 30 points in those matchups. The 2021 NBA Champion could 100% carry the Bucks to the next round, but good news fell on Milwaukee just days ago that could make it easier.

Dame Lillard was cleared to return to full-contact practice after being diagnosed with a blood clot known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The 34-year-old baller will still be missing game 1, but could return in the series as soon as game 2. This could also be a key reason Magic changed his mind, although Giannis playing lights out still takes the cake .

While many fans believe the matchups in the Western Conference will trump the ones in the East in terms of watchability and theatrics, the Bucks and Pacers series is setting itself up for all of the dramatics in the best possible way. The playoffs are here baby.