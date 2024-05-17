Paul Pierce Undeterred on Nuggets-Wolves Pick Despite Game 7 in Denver

The Minnesota Timberwolves are giving the defending champions a hard time getting past the Conference Semifinals. Despite winning three games in a row, the Nuggets produced arguably the biggest disaster of the postseason, thus far, in Game 6 at Target Center. However, even after witnessing a colossal failure from Nikola Jokic and Co., NBA veteran Paul Pierce is confident they will take the series away in Game 7.

On the recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’, Pierce said that the Nuggets were complacent coming into this game because they won the last three games. It sounds familiar to what Jokic said regarding his preparation against the Lakers. The 2023 NBA Champion said,

“I think it’s really hard to play against the same team over and over again. You kind of get bored with the style of the play.”

Pierce was all praise for the Wolves on the show for the way they have presented a strong challenge against the Nuggets. However, the 10-time All-Star doesn’t believe they can take this series away from Jokic’s team,

“I believe that the defending champs are going to put their armor on for Game 7.”

Even though the Wolves have forced Game 7 in the series, playing the final game on the road is never easy. Ball Arena is going to be packed with hardcore Nuggets fans who will try everything in their power to make it tough for the Wolves. But there’s something redeeming for Ant-Man and Co. after they won back-to-back away games. It’ll be a mistake to count them out so early. While fans wait for the extremely interesting Game 7 matchup, analysts are actively making their picks.

Skip Bayless sides with Paul Pierce after initial conflict

In the recent episode, Pierce sounded distorted over the Nuggets losing Game 6 in such fashion because the NBA veteran made tall claims, stating that they would win four games in a row. Now that he was proven wrong by Ant’s team, the 46-year-old said that the Nuggets will own Game 7.

His co-host Skip Bayless initially disagreed with Pierce on the previous episode of their show. However, the media veteran still predicted that Denver would come out victorious in the last game of the series. He said, “Minnesota is going to win Game 6 and it’s gonna go to Game 7, and Denver I think is gonna win Game 7.”

Anthony Edwards and Co. have surely registered a statement win in their last game and will be confident in Ball Arena. Bayless’ words have been partly true until now. Will Jokic and Co. be able to make it 100% right?