“What Line Are We Crossing”: LeBron James Speaks on Anthony Edwards Shoving Him and Getting Away in the Playoffs

Any avid NBA fan can tell within the first minute of a game whether they’re watching a regular season contest or a postseason one. The levels of physicality and intensity are completely different, not only from the players’ perspective, as they give 100% effort in the playoffs, but from the referees’ as well, as they allow much more contact to go unchecked.

This postseason has been no different. Of the four teams remaining, each qualifies as either a defensive-minded, physical team (the Thunder and Timberwolves), or a relentless, no-lead-is-safe-against-us team (the Pacers and Knicks, who have both made multiple huge comebacks).

On the latest episode of Mind the Game, LeBron James and Steve Nash discussed how players can get away with more in the postseason and how it changes their approach to the game. Nash pointed out that players like LeBron and Nikola Jokic are officiated differently because they’re so big and strong.

“If that’s how we’re gonna play, and that’s how we’re gonna allow it to be played, then I don’t mind it. Now, it needs to be that on both ends,” LeBron said. He then brought up how Anthony Edwards wasn’t called for two-hand shoving him in the open court during the first-round series between his Lakers and Ant’s Wolves.

“You definitely wonder, ‘What line are we crossing, or is there not a line at all?'” LeBron explained before mentioning how referees treat a play like Ant’s differently than when someone is hit on the arm while driving to the basket.

Fouls have been front and center in the playoffs

Fewer fouls have been called in the postseason, but the spotlight is still on the refs. Recently-named MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dogged by constant calls of being a foul baiter and a “free-throw merchant” by fans and analysts alike. To a lesser degree, so has Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks won Game 4 of their series against the Pistons 94-93, thanks to a timely no-call when Josh Hart appeared to foul Tim Hardaway Jr. in the final second. LeBron’s Lakers lost a controversial heartbreaker in their own Game 4 when a replay review changed the call on the floor from out-of-bounds off Minnesota to a foul on LeBron.

The Lakers would have gotten the ball back with a one-point deficit with less than 10 seconds left, but instead, Edwards made two free throws and that was that. On Mind the Game, LeBron expressed disbelief at the overturned call and at the existence of the camera that was L.A.’s downfall, calling it “some Forensic Files-type s***.”

LeBron on overhead cam that caught his Game 4 foul on Anthony Edwards: “Where the f**k did that camera come from?” pic.twitter.com/yGamDBAFId — Lakers Better (@LakersBetter) May 26, 2025

Increased postseason physicality has led to a lower average points per possession and a slower tempo around the league, resulting in much lower scores on average. It was rare to see teams score under 100 in the regular season, but in these playoffs, it has become commonplace, even if there are outliers like last night’s Thunder-Wolves game, which ended 128-126.

Personally, LeBron is built to handle a more physical game, even at the age of 40. But on the whole, his Lakers, without a quality center or rim protector and with defensive liabilities like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, weren’t up to the change. To have a chance at serious contention next year, they’ll need more players who are capable of thriving in that kind of environment.