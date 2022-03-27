Basketball

“Paul Pierce was hell-bent on guarding Kobe Bryant and proving a point”: Pierce’s Celtics teammate revealed how obsessed he was to take on the Lakers legend

“Paul Pierce was hell-bent on guarding Kobe Bryant and proving a point”: Pierce’s Celtics teammate revealed how obsessed he was to take on the Lakers legend
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"A billion Indians are proud of you": Yuvraj Singh applauds Indian Women's Cricket Team on their efforts in the ICC Women's World Cup
Next Article
Ishan Kishan tattoo name: Ishan Kishan tattoo on hand details
NBA Latest Post
“Paul Pierce was hell-bent on guarding Kobe Bryant and proving a point”: Pierce’s Celtics teammate revealed how obsessed he was to take on the Lakers legend
“Paul Pierce was hell-bent on guarding Kobe Bryant and proving a point”: Pierce’s Celtics teammate revealed how obsessed he was to take on the Lakers legend

The 2008 NBA Finals saw Paul Pierce desperately want to take on Kobe Bryant with…