“Paycheck That Is a Little Bit Less Than You Are Worth”: Nikola Jokic Jokingly Suggests What Nuggets Can Do After Loss to Wizards

Despite a 56-point outburst from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets were unable to hand the Wizards their 17th consecutive loss. The three-time MVP set a new career-high in points but Washington still somehow avoided setting their franchise’s worst losing streak.

After the game, Jokic was understandably frustrated as he received little to no help from his teammates. In a post-game interview, he was asked how the Nuggets could change their ways over the next few games, and the Serbian was not opposed to some drastic measures to get more out of his supporting cast.

“A reaction,” Jokic said half-jokingly. “In my country, where I’m coming from, after this kind of stretch you’re gonna get a paycheck that is a little bit less than you are worth. So maybe that’s what we need to do. Maybe a little motivation that way.”

Jokic also suggested that Mike Malone should maybe bench some players to burn a fire under them. Though the 29-year-old maintained his lighthearted demeanor, his frustration was evident as he sought to get more out of his teammates.

“Being on the bench, I think that’s really good motivation too,” the 2023 NBA Finals MVP added.

His comments might have been pointed at Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s third-highest paid player. MPJ has averaged 19 points this season but scored only 11 points on 35.7% shooting in Washington. Porter failed to knock down even a single three-pointer last night. That simply isn’t enough to justify his $40 million salary.

After Jokic’s 56 points, the second-highest scoring Nuggets player was second-year guard Julian Strawther, with 18. The Wizards, on the other hand, saw three of their players cross the 20-point mark as they secured their first win since October.

The Denver Nuggets are wasting Nikola Jokic’s prime

The Nuggets haven’t won consecutive games since November 11th. With Aaron Gordon missing time and the team facing a lack of depth, Jokic has been forced to carry an even higher load than usual for Malone.

Jamal Murray missed the game in Washington due to a right hamstring inflammation, and though he has remained relatively healthy this season, the Canadian guard has averaged the fewest points per game since his sophomore season.

Denver pays Murray $50 million a year, and his contract is a big part of the reason they can’t afford a deeper bench. However, what makes his deal even more disappointing is that the 27-year-old is shooting just 42% from the field and 33% from deep.

But even without Murray and Gordon in the lineup, the Nuggets should have easily secured a win against the worst team in the league. Their primary shortcoming against the Wizards is apparent in the box score.

As a unit, Washington shot 39% from long range, sinking 16 of their 41 attempts. Denver, on the other hand, shot an abysmal 20.8%, converting just 5 of their 24 three-pointers. Strawther and Jokic were the only Nuggets players to hit the bottom of the net from deep.

This season, the Joker is shooting a career-high 50.6% from three-point range, but Calvin Booth has failed to surround the franchise superstar with adequate shooting.

They are dead last in three-point attempts (30.7) and in the modern NBA, where the 1st ranked team is attempting over 50 shots from beyond the arc, Denver simply don’t stand a chance without reinforcing their long range artillery, no matter how exceptionally Jokic plays.