“Going to Be Kicking Himself”: Lakers Legend Urges Nikola Jokic to Improve Conditioning Despite Dominant 44-Point Game

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks to an official after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Despite having control of the game for 3 quarters, an offensive dry spell from the Nuggets saw them concede a 2-3 lead to the Thunder in their Western Conference Semi-Finals series. Nikola Jokic was, once again, their best performer, putting up 44 points and 15 rebounds. But he couldn’t stop the Thunder’s late barrage and the Nuggets fell 105-112.

After the game, during Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap live stream, Lakers legend Metta Sandiford Artest had a few words for the Joker, claiming that despite his monster game, there were a few things he could have done better to secure the victory.

Artest, who was a defensive monster throughout his career, claimed that Jokic’s conditioning may have cost the Nuggets in the clutch, as the big Serbian was outperformed on the defensive end.

“Joker is probably going to be kicking himself in the butt, meaning he should be doing a little of more sprints right?” Artest said.

His reasoning for that statement was that the Nuggets were heavily reliant on Jokic to win this game, as opposed to OKC, who have a ridiculously well-balanced team. Metta claimed that if Jokic had that little extra effort left in the tank, he’d have been able to play a little tougher defence down the stretch, and win the game almost single-handedly.

“If he’s going to play 44 minutes in the playoffs, and if you look at the games, it’s too easy! And if it’s too easy, you’re not doing those extra sprints. Youre already getting 40-2-0 anyway. These are the games you need to close out, the extra defensive slide, the extra drive.

“And I think, if Joker was in a little bit better shape, he pulls out this game by himself,” Artest added.

Although the Nuggets had a dominant three quarters, their scoring effort was massively carried by Jokic. Sure, Jamal Murray got 28 points, but he took 27 shots to get there. The rest of the Nuggets were also wildly inefficient, and Sharpe believes that’s where the game was lost.

While this doesn’t spell the end of the line for the Denver side, they will need to work extra hard in this series to claw their lead back. This is the first time that they’ve gone a game down in this series, and with the OKC side buoyed by the huge win, they’ll look to close the series out in Game 6.