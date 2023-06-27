Paying Brandon Miller $9,065,600 Instead Of Scoot Henderson, Michael Jordan Gets Replaced With Kobe Bryant By Blazers 2023 Star Pick

The Charlotte Hornets seemed to have been in a dilemma for the longest time before the Draft. Not knowing who to select as the #2 pick, the front office held private workouts with Scoot Henderson as well as Brandon Miller. Ultimately, Michael Jordan and co. were convinced enough to put their faith in the latter. With the Alabama prospect being paid $9,065,600 for his rookie year, as per Real GM, Henderson seems to be salty. Moments after being passed on by the North Carolina side, the former G-League Ignite star kept Jordan out of his all-time starting five.

Henderson was supposed to be picked after Victor Wembanyama as the 2nd pick, according to several mock drafts. However, Miller gained a lot of interest mere weeks before the Draft. The 6-foot-8 Forward was oozing with confidence throughout the draft process. Apart from claiming to lead the Hornets to the 2024 Championship, the youngster also talked trash to Jordan. It goes without saying, MJ wasn’t going to keep shut. Engaging in the friendly banter, the Bulls legend clapped back at the rookie.

It seems like Miller and MJ have gotten along very well.

Scoot Henderson leaves Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting five

On Draft Night, For The Win USA Today asked numerous rookies to reveal their all-time starting five. Victor Wembanyama and Cam Whitmore were the only two who didn’t name themselves on the prestigious list. On the other hand, joining the Thompson twins, Gradey Dick, and Taylor Hendricks, Scoot named himself when asked to name the players on their dream lineup.

The Houston Rockets’ pick went on to snub Michael Jordan. Instead of him, the athletic Guard selected paired himself with Kobe Bryant as the team’s backcourt. As shocking as it may seem, 6-foot-2 Stephen Curry was Henderson’s pick as the Small Forward. Before putting Shaquille O’Neal at the Center position, the 19-year-old named LeBron James to “play the four”. You can take a look at it in the tweet by ‘For the Win‘ below.

“I’m gonna go- me, Kobe, Steph, Bron gonna play the four, and then we gonna go Shaq.”

Selecting himself to “save the planet” might be a bold move. Sure, the 6-foot-2 Guard did perform well during his time at the Ignite program, but he has yet to prove himself at the NBA level. Nevertheless, Hornets fans have been made miserable by their franchise’s choice.

Brandon Miller’s selection wasn’t accepted well by the Hornets fans

Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are two of the most exciting prospects in the 2023 Draft Class. Henderson is probably the most physically gifted player entering the league with impeccable handles and explosiveness. Whereas, Miller has the potential to be an elite two-way star in the league.

Michael Jordan seemed to have been satisfied with Miller’s predraft workouts. However, the decision of selecting the 20-year-old wasn’t appreciated by fans of the North Carolina side. Have a look at what one disappointed supporter had to say in the following tweet by DubNation.

“Hornets have been through it all since Day 1. We have drafted more busts than any franchise. We have to put up with so much stuff, it has affected my mental, to be fan of this team. And the moment I think, okay this it, this is our moment, we draft Brandon Miller,” the fan added.

Hopefully, Miller is able to justify being drafted #2 to the nay-sayers.