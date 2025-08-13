Pelicans Rookie’s Mom “Threw a Fit” After Finding Out Son Was Bypassing Senior Year of High School

Senior year of high school is a landmark time in a young man’s life. Prom and graduation are just two of the core memories that most seniors get to experience, but for high-level athletes, senior year is becoming more of an optional thing.

That’s because reclassification now exists and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. Reclassification is when someone finishes high school a year early to go to college, basically with the intention of fast-tracking their athletic development. This involves doing extra schoolwork to complete their required credits, all so that they can begin their collegiate careers sooner.

Marin Bagley III got the ball rolling on reclassification back in 2017 and the trend has really gained steam in recent years. Recent No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg reclassified to get to Duke a year early, and presumed 2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa did the same this year to begin his time at BYU.

Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears was taken with the seventh pick in this June’s draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and like Flagg, he reclassified into the Class of 2024. It’s not a decision that his mom was happy about, as he recently told The OGs podcast.

“It was definitely crazy,” Fears said. “I told my mom and she threw a fit. I remember she was angry. She was like, ‘Jeremiah, are you sure you wanna do this?’ I was like, ‘Ma yes.'”

While Fears’ dad was on board with his son’s decision, it took some convincing to get his mom to see the light, he said.

“My mom was like, ‘Na, I want you to go to prom, I want you to enjoy senior year. Go out there and still do what you do, but just have fun, enjoy your senior year.’ I’m like, ‘Ma nah, I wanna go to college.’ I just really had to convince her. Once I convinced her, it was good from there, and then I kinda had to finish up some school work in the summer.”

The decision has paid off for Fears. He was a sensation at Oklahoma and with his 17.1 points per game he helped the Sooners reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. None of that would have happened if he didn’t reclassify, and instead of stepping foot onto campus for the first time now, he’s already signed a four-year, $34.2 million contract and is set to begin his NBA career.

Mama Fears may have taken a little while to come around to the whole idea of reclassifying, but it was evident on draft night how proud she was of her son. “She was excited, but like you said, she was nervous,” Fears said to OGs host Mike Miller. “After they called my name, she wanted to cry but she knew the cameras was on her so she kinda held it in a little bit, and then at the afterparty she ended up finally letting the tears out.”

Fears is one of the youngest players in the league, so his mom’s protective instinct is understandable. He won’t turn 19 until October, meaning only Flagg and Bulls rookie Noa Essengue are younger. He’s an exciting prospect with elite handles and speed, though. Besides, the Pelicans hope he’ll help them become contenders in a crowded Western Conference.

Fears may have missed his senior year of high school, but that just means he’s getting a taste of the big time that much earlier. He’s the latest reclassificationu success story, and he’ll be a fun rookie to watch.