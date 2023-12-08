“People Came to Him For Money”: After Telling Husband to Ask Shaquille O’Neal For a Papa Johns, Joe Smith’s Wife Kisha Defends Herself

Former NBA player Joe Smith recently started raking the headlines after the revelation of his wife, Kisha Chavis’ OnlyFans account. Chavis assured that her controversial move was partly due to a challenging financial period further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chavis emphasized that her decision was purely out of necessity rather than for any attention.

The couple recently appeared in Kevin Weasley’s The Truth Factory to address their tumultuous married life. While Chavis admitted to her missteps and assured fixing this relationship, the situation took a heated turn when she took a dig at her husband’s current financial status.

Chavis casually mentioned Shaquille O’Neal, one of Smith’s league colleagues from his era, to get Smith a business opportunity with Papa John’s Pizza.

O’Neal is a member of the Board of Directors of Papa John’s Pizza and has been endorsing the brand for a long time. Following Chavis’ statement, Joe Smith seemed extremely disappointed and embarrassed with what he heard.

He immediately left the set mid-interview, sparking further contentions in his chaotic marital situation. The clip from this interview went extremely viral and became another topic of gossip for the NBA community.

Kisha Chavis recently appeared on VladTV to address this situation further and defend herself for her statement. Chavis claimed that the NBA players of the 1990s draft class were an elite fraternity of their own and had a brotherly relationship with each other.

Furthermore, Chavis argued that Joe Smith had always helped his fellow NBA players when they needed money. Justifying her statement on Shaquille O’Neal, Chavis said,

“They should be there for each other. You should be able to call your brother and be like, ‘Yo man, I’m kind of f**ked up right now.’ You know, ’cause when he was f**ked…when he wasn’t, people came to him for money. He has looked out for people, his other brothers in the league. So where are they now? Period. That’s all I’m saying.”

It’s uncertain whether Shaq has actually taken notice of this viral statement at all. Though we all know Diesel to be a kind-hearted and helpful person, there has been no statement from his end regarding this fiasco.

Joe Smith has been facing both financial and personal crises since earning $61 million from his NBA career

Life hasn’t been fair for NBA veteran Joe Smith since he retired from his career in 2011. After the revelation of his wife’s OnlyFans account, Smith’s marital life seems to be in turmoil as he has been living separately from his wife, Kisha Chavis. Smith has appeared in several interviews following this revelation and expressed his disappointment about this situation.

While his personal life might be in turmoil, Smith has also been facing a financial crisis since retiring from the NBA. Despite earning $61 million from his 16 years in the league, Smith had only $3000 in his bank account and $150,000 in debt, according to Vlad TV. After taxes and fees, Smith accumulated only $18 million from his NBA earnings. Currently, the 1995 number one pick’s net worth only stands at a measly $100,000.