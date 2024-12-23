“People Don’t See But He’s Pretty Fast”: Yves Missi Credits Nikola Jokic’s Speed Following Clutch Block Against Him

Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) celebrates a basket with New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during overtime at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans came up short tonight, suffering a 129-132 OT loss to the Denver Nuggets. But their performance left a strong impression on the basketball community. Yves Missi, in particular, stood out as a star with a near double-double, posting 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Missi recorded multiple putback dunks throughout the contest – in the first half and during OT. However, it was his clutch defensive play blocking Nikola Jokic’s shot attempt that caught everyone’s attention.

With about a minute left in overtime, Jokic made a sharp cut to the basket, receiving a well-timed one-hand push pass from Jamal Murray. It seemed as though the Joker had an easy look at the rim, but Missi had other plans.

The NOLA player refused to give up on the play and swatted away the three-time MVP’s attempt. Initially ruled a goaltend, the call was overturned to a clean block after Willie Green successfully used his coach’s challenge.

While reflecting on this highlight play, the Pels’ center shed light on a trait that the Serbian doesn’t often receive recognition for – his speed.

“I was 100% sure it wasn’t goal tending… He is pretty fast. Some people don’t see but he is pretty fast especially when he is cutting to the basket. It was something I saw on film today and I was trying to anticipate it,” the 20-year-old told reporters in the postgame press conference.

At 284lbs, Jokic might seem like a slow player. But his physical stature is deceiving. Opponents often underestimate his quickness, which he frequently showcases with moves like a spin in the post or a sharp cut to the basket – just as he did on this occasion.

During this play, Missi was able to prevent Jokic from scoring. However, the 29-year-old superstar was unstoppable otherwise. He lodged yet another triple-double – 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists – resulting in the Colorado side clinching their fourth win in the past five games.