“People That Criticize LeBron James Are Idiots”: Tracy McGrady Compares Michael Jordan’s Clutch Decisions To The Lakers Star’s

Tracy McGrady stood up for LeBron James, calling out all his detractors on social media. A couple of weeks ago, McGrady took to Instagram, lauding LeBron James by comparing his decision-making in the clutch to that of Michael Jordan. T-Mac explained to the viewers just how smart the two were in their own ways.

Advertisement

Right off the bat, Tracy McGrady called all LeBron James detractors “idiots”. T-Mac went on to dissect LeBron’s decision-making in clutch moments. The Houston Rockets legend explained how LBJ made the right plays for his team – whether it was passing the ball or shooting it.

“I think the people that criticize LeBron James are idiots. Have been some plays where LeBron passed up a shot. Great players make the right play for their team. And LeBron James makes the right play for his team. LeBron James makes the best basketball play for his team.”

Advertisement

McGrady then spoke about Michael Jordan and how the latter would be more comfortable shooting the rock himself. But, he would also constantly look for his open teammates when double-teamed.

“Michael Jordan thinks the right play for him is to shoot the ball most of the times. But, there’s been occasions where ‘alright, it’s two guys on me, where’s Steve Kerr? Where’s Craig Hodges? Where’s BJ Armstrong?’” McGrady explained.

T-Mac has often displayed his admiration for LeBron James. Apart from standing up to King James’ defense against the critics, the Hall-Of-Famer revealed that he’d pick LBJ over any other player in the league to start a team.

Tracy McGrady once called Michael Jordan more clutch than LeBron James

During his recent rant, Tracy McGrady was cautious and didn’t pick any of the two to be a better clutch player. However, a few years ago, during LeBron James’ final run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, McGrady was crystal clear that he would put several guys ahead of LeBron.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying LeBron isn’t clutch, I just think there are guys I could put ahead of LeBron. When it comes to clutch Michael Jordan obviously the number one guy. But I even go Reggie Miller, I go Paul Pierce clutch Joe Johnson was extremely cuts clutch. Reason being is LeBron first thought is I’m gonna make the right basketball play,” T-Mac said on his appearance on The Jump.

Despite naming Michael Jordan, Reggie Miller, Joe Johnson, and Kobe Bryant as the players he’d pick ahead of LBJ, McGrady had a solid justification. According to T-Mac, Bron would actively look for open teammates. Whereas, the other mentioned players would take it upon themselves to score the game-winning points.

“We’re talking about making the shot and I think LeBron mentality is I’m gonna make the right basketball play whereas those guys even Kobe, are fixated on… they’re looking to make that shot they’re not looking to pass,” McGrady said.

LeBron’s always been mocked for his performance in the clutch. Even though McGrady meant no disrespect, James is a tad bit better than Joe Johnson or Reggie Miller in the clutch. Not only does the King have the second-most game-winners in NBA history, but he also passes on numerous opportunities to win games to get his teammates an open look.