“Kevin Durant, you’re the best player ever”: Young Brooklyn fan gets the Nets superstar to blush after snubbing Michael Jordan or LeBron James as his GOAT

During the Nets’ annual practice at the Brooklyn Bridge Park, a young fan got Kevin Durant to blush after dishing out some wholesome praises.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebound as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals and even won the 2014 MVP honor. Oh, and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting on an impeccable 53.7/45/88.2 shooting splits.

Young Brooklyn fan dishes out some praises for Kevin Durant during the Nets’ annual practice

Without a doubt, KD is one of the best players in the league. And during Brooklyn Nets’ annual practice at the Brooklyn Bridge Park, a young fan was a Durant lover and made sure to let him know about it. The kid lauded the 11-time All-Star:

“KD, you’re the best player ever!”

As soon as the 2-time Champ heard the kid, he was visibly blushing and was appreciative of the praise.

“Thank you!!”, Kevin replied.

Indeed it was a pretty wholesome moment. Here, have a look at it.

This past campaign for the Nets can be deemed as a failure. A team with three offensive maestros, Brooklyn was expected to win it all. However, due to numerous injuries that the superstars sustained during the course of the season, Steve Nash’s boys eventually lost to the Bucks in the second round of the postseason.

The Nets have had quite a busy yet successful offseason, acquiring some elite players. With a team filled with All-Stars and future Hall-Of-Famers, KD and co. are surely strong title contenders.