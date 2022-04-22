“Phil asked us do you wanna double Allen Iverson? and we said no”: Shaquille O’Neal addresses AI spoiling Lakers’ perfect 16-0 run in the 2001 NBA Finals

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal relives Allen Iverson’s iconic Game One performance in the 2001 NBA Finals.

There is no doubt Allen Iverson will go down as one of the most iconic figures in league history. The Sixers legend was a trendsetter both on and off the court, making millions idolize him. Though Iverson never won a championship, he has one of the greatest legacies.

The eleven-time All-Star brought what we now call swagger and drip to the NBA. The Answer was one of the most skilled guards known for his ball-handling skills and ability to finish at the rim.

The four-time scoring champion never shied away from driving to the paint despite being undersized and getting beat down by the big men.

Nevertheless, Iverson had his best performances in the 2000-01 season, winning the league MVP and scoring title. The Hall of Famer carried the Sixers to their first Finals in two decades, squaring off against the iconic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

During an episode of NBA’s 75 stories featuring AI, Shaq addressed the iconic 2001 Finals and how the Sixers guard broke their 16-0 run in the playoffs.

Shaquille O’Neal applauds the hustle mentality of Allen Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals.

On the quest for a 3-peat, the Lakers were undoubtedly the favorites heading into the Finals, especially with the Sixers having nobody to rely on, barring The Answer. Nonetheless, Iverson was not going down without a fight, showing great heart and hustle.

AI would shock the crowd at the Staples Center, stealing Game One in an OT victory. Iverson filled the stat sheet with the following numbers, 48-points, 6-assists, 5-rebounds, and 5-steals. The highlight of his performance continues to remain his step over Ty Lue.

Witness to the spectacle put up by Iverson, Shaq had the following to say.

“You know, the 2001 Finals, my team, we were on a roll to possibly do 16-0, said Shaq.”

“We knew it was going to be a tough challenge and Phil asked us do you wanna double Allen Iverson? and all my guards said no cause we went through Spurs, Portland, Sacramento, we were ready, we knew what we had to do and we let him go off in the Game One. It went to overtime, and I think he hit us with 50, and we weren’t upset he hit us with 50, we were upset because now we had to go 16-1. We wanted to have the perfect season and the perfect record. The way he played, he just kept coming and kept coming…”

Though the Lakers would win the next four games and go on to 3-peat, Iverson had earned the respect of millions across the world.