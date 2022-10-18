“Phil Jackson held everyone accountable, even Kobe Bryant”: Mark Madsen Recalls a Story About how the Lakers Legend Slipped up Once

Kobe Bryant was known to be the first guy to any place – Mark Madsen recalls a story when he was almost left at the hotel lobby!

Kobe Bryant has a long history of shocking people with how early he was to any place-Mark Madsen knew of a time when he shocked people with how late he was!

Even then, he was not overly late; he was right on time. Like a wizard, he was never late, nor was he early. He arrived precisely when he meant to.

Phil Jackson had a history of fining people when they were late, irrespective of who they were. He was known to fine people $100 almost every time. Be it, Shaquille O’Neal or Kobe Bryant, nobody escaped his eagle eye and the ticking clock.

So when Kobe was late to the team bus that was scheduled to leave at 10, Phil barked at the driver to leave. Even while everyone could see Kobe walk through the glass windows of the hotel lobby. The driver was in a conundrum because he did not want to incur the wrath of the Mamba but also didn’t want to disobey the direct order of the Zen master.

How un-zen of Phil, because he was irate when the bus moved forward and stopped after 20 yards. He allowed a cool-as-a-cucumber Kobe to get onto the bus, much to Jackson’s dismay. Alexa, play “Zen Mode” by Kobe Bryant, please!

Mark Madsen did not have too much of an impact as a rotation player for the Lakers – he still won 2 championships with them

Mark Madsen only spent 3 seasons with the Lakers and more in Minnesota. He isn’t fondly remembered by anyone, except his teammates in both cities. Madsen was the one player on the team who no one could dislike. It was for that reason that Phil Jackson had him on the roster for three years, and he is now a two-time champion.

Madsen, who is now a coach, coached the G-league affiliate Los Angeles D-Fenders (now the South Bay Lakers) for less than a year and was an assistant coach for six years until 2019. Mark Madsen, teammate to Kobe Bean Bryant and coach to LeBron James-Wild!

Kobe Bryant wasn’t as stern as people thought he was!

Kobe Bryant was a fun-loving man but he did so on his terms. His fun had a different meaning. While Allen Iverson would say a fun night would be at a gentlemen’s club, Kobe wanted to spend time with his family, and a night watching game tapes. He was always looking to improve himself, and it showed.

But when it was time to work, he outworked everyone, combined. From being a couple of hours early to the gym to leaving much later, KB was doing everything harder and better. His desire to be the best pushed him as far as he got. The demeanor he had when he was in the gym and when he was at home; the difference was night and day.

A person who knows how to demarcate the two sections of their life knows how to live both of them to the fullest. Kobe Bryant did that and now survives as a legend in the hearts of millions.

