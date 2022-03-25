Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal paid for my car!”: Mad Dog Madsen speaks about The Big Diesel’s generosity and how he was always looking out for everybody

"Shaquille O'Neal paid for my car!": Mad Dog Madsen speaks about The Big Diesel's generosity and how he was always looking out for everybody
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Shaq literally owns Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe!": Fans are left in shock and horror as YouTuber reveals the NBA legend's most expensive purchases
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Shaquille O'Neal paid for my car!": Mad Dog Madsen speaks about The Big Diesel's generosity and how he was always looking out for everybody
“Shaquille O’Neal paid for my car!”: Mad Dog Madsen speaks about The Big Diesel’s generosity and how he was always looking out for everybody

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a guy who makes sure people around him are looked…