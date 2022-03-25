“Shaquille O’Neal paid for my car!”: Mad Dog Madsen speaks about The Big Diesel’s generosity and how he was always looking out for everybody

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a guy who makes sure people around him are looked after – his values have never wavered.

Shaq is a magnanimous gentleman – he always has been spotted giving back to the people. Not just after retirement, but he was doing it while he was playing too. Mark Madsen or Mad Dog as he is known to many just got into the league in the year 2000. He was drafted by the Lakers and drove a humble Toyota It was nothing to throw a second glance at, and some would say was dilapidated.

In steps Shaquille O’Neal. He takes one look at the car and goes around to ask who drove such a beat-down car. Madsen sheepishly replies that it was his, to which Shaq was aghast. He dropped everything. and took Mark straight to the nearest dealership to buy him a car.

Dealerships were used to Shaq rolling up and buying cars like candy – he was at the peak of his powers and had signed a 180 million dollar extension and was the reigning MVP. But this time around, the car was not for him, but for a rookie teammate he barely knew. If it was anybody else in the league, they wouldn’t have batted an eyelid. But Shaq always does things differently and makes sure everyone has food in their belly.

Shaquille O’Neal completed Basketball – and now is just doing side quests and helping people

After winning 4 championships and 3 Finals MVPs, Shaq had nothing left to prove in the realm of Basketball. He went around doing other things that caught his fancy. He became a business investor, a business degree holder, and even a Sheriff! To have completed life before turning 40 is a dream for many. Shaq can proudly say he did it and then some.

Episodes of his generosity keep popping up on social media time and again – he doesn’t do it just for the cameras. Shaq knows the value of money and how it can change lives. If someone looks like they would make good use of it, he pays everything upfront.

Things could have turned out very differently if he had not listened to his financial advisor.

