Phil Jackson Once Revealed Michael Jordan’s Steal Against Karl Malone In 1998 NBA Finals Was His Favorite MJ Moment

Phil Jackson would once let it be known that Michael Jordan stripping Karl Malone in Game 6 in 1998 was his favorite Jordan moment.

Michael Jordan once let the world know that he would not be returning to play for the Chicago Bulls in the 1998-99 NBA season if Phil Jackson wasn’t returning as the head coach. As he promised, Jerry Krause made sure Phil did not return and as MJ promised, he would not play for the Bulls ever again.

That’s how strong the bond between ‘The Zen Master’ and ‘His Airness’ was. The two together would make the Playoffs every single season from 1990 to 1998, winning 6 championships in the process. Their revolutionary ‘triangle offense’ (with help from Tex Winter) would result in the league having little to no answers on how to defend it.

With nearly a decade worth of memories together from the start of the regular season to the end of the NBA Finals nearly year in and year out, Phil Jackson would be asked what his favorite moment with Michael was.

Also read: Michael Jordan, Who Was On Chicago’s ‘Cocaine Circus’, Once Admitted To Smoking An Egregious Amount Of Cigars

Phil Jackson on his favorite Michael Jordan moment.

The greatest shot in the history of the NBA is widely known to be Jordan’s snatchback at the left elbow on Bryon Russell that led to him lacing a mid-range shot to give Chicago a 1-point lead. The build-up to this shot however, is coincidentally one of the greatest defensive possessions ever as well.

So, when Phil was asked about his favorite moment with Jordan, he would go on to say that him talking to MJ about how Hornacek would set Malone up and he could then steal the ball from the latter would be his favorite moment.

This most definitely is one of the most iconic sequences of all time so it’s safe to say that directly resulted in a championship win. So, it’s safe to say that Phil’s answer here is completely justified.

That would be Phil and Michael’s last on-court moment together.

That was one of the last moments in a game that would be both Phil’s and Michael’s last with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls won 4-2 in the 1998 NBA Finals and as mentioned earlier, Jerry Krause didn’t bring Jackson back for the ‘99 season.

Jordan would go on to retire for the second time to pursue a job as the Wizards President of Basketball Operations. Pippen would find himself on the Blazers while Dennis Rodman would become a Lakers and then a Maverick before retiring for good from the NBA.

Also read: “Players Get Punched 3x A Year, Only Michael Jordan’s Gets Publicity”: When Steve Kerr Lambasted NBA Media For Lopsided Coverage