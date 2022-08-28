Phil Jackson would not pick 3-peat winners Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant first for his fantasy team

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are two greats of the NBA. However, Phil Jackson wouldn’t pick either of them first in his fantasy draft!

Arguably two of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen are none other than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Both men were unstoppable in their primes.

However, what is even scarier is how eerily similar their play styles are. That comes down to the fact that a young Black Mamba idolized His Airness growing up.

In fact, Kobe even tried to replicate his idol’s competitiveness. Instead of taking things “personally”, he introduced his opponents to the Mamba Mentality!

MJ and Kobe were different. Winning has a price… And leadership has a price. – Michael Jordan Leadership is lonely. – Kobe Bryant Who is the best? Who cares. ♾ pic.twitter.com/wzP2WvbAb4 — Brandon Chambers (@chambershoops) May 13, 2020

They even shared the same coach in Phil Jackson. Although, despite being two of the greats, their coach would not pick them first overall in his fantasy dream team.

Phil Jackson would select Bill Russell ahead of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in his fantasy dream team

The Zen Master, Phil Jackson had the pleasure of coaching two of the greatest players in NBA history. He won a total of 11 rings thanks to them, winning six in Chicago and five in LA.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are easily the most talented players that Jackson has ever had on his roster. However, neither of them would be his first choice in a fantasy draft. In fact, he would rather pick Bill Russell!

There can be no denying that Bill Russell is one of the legends of the league, with 11 rings as a player. Nevertheless, it’s always hard to pass on MJ and Kobe.

