“Phoenix Needs a Point Guard”: Kevin Garnett Believes Kevin Durant Will Direly Need a PG Once the Playoffs Start

Kevin Garnett recently spoke about the lack of point guards that the modern NBA is currently seeing, on a recent segment of his podcast, KG Certified. Claiming that most teams tend to go with playmakers in different positions rather than traditional point guards, the Boston Celtics legend talked in detail about the Phoenix Suns, claiming that someone like Chris Paul would have been perfect for the roster.

Talking about how he does not like Kevin Durant handling the ball too much and making plays, KG claimed that he would rather see KD doing the things that he is best at. Instead, the Phoenix Suns are in need of a point guard who is capable of organizing the team and making sure that other players can pass through him.

Garnett spoke about KD, claiming that the kind of efforts he has had to put in has resulted in him appearing younger than he is.

“Phoenix needs a point guard, dawg. I am being dead**s. I don’t like watching KD come down and have to, like goddamn’s dog, you all younging him bro. Y’all should you know,” Garnett said

The Celtics legend then talked about how somebody like Chris Paul would have been perfect to play alongside KD. He claimed that PGs tend to organize the entire team and settle the roster for the bigger games, such as the Playoffs.

“I wanna see man in a perfect role would love Chris Paul, he is perfect for him, but if you can get a real traditional point guard. The point guard organizes you, gets you settled for the playoffs,”

Garnett said, claiming that teams these days tend to go with playmakers who are not necessarily guards. This leads to a digression from traditional positions, something KG is tired of looking at.



The reasoning is simple. Rather than Forwards and Centers focusing on their primary games, they are given the additional responsibility of being the playmakers. This is something KG genuinely seems to believe has led to a range of star players not playing to their strengths, something KD has also been guilty of recently.

Kevin Durant is not worried about being the primary ball handler

It seems as if KD himself is not worried about the kind of increased role that he has for the Suns, on the ball. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal unavailable recently, KD has had to make plays and is generally the player who brings the ball forward.

However, he recently spoke about how he was not worried about Chris Paul’s loss, who was renowned for his ability to progress the ball.

“I mean the game has changed so much. Don’t think you have a true position or anything now. I think a lot of guys can help play each position now, like we’ve been talking about the last few years,” KD said, claiming that there were plenty of other stars on the team who are perfectly capable of handling the ball.

Talking about Booker and Bradley Beal, Durant claimed that both the players have been ball progressors for most of their careers. That means that while the Suns might not have a true PG, KD believes the offensive talent on the team means that plenty of other players can step up.