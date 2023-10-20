Despite The Loss Of ‘True PG’ Chris Paul, Kevin Durant Isn’t Losing Sleep Over Who Brings The Ball Up For The Suns

From 2020 to 2023, Chris Paul was in charge of the ball handling and point guard responsibilities for the Phoenix Suns. The floor general for the team, he led the Suns up the court, delegating the ball with his incredible vision and passing.

Advertisement

However, now, CP3 finds himself on the Golden State Warriors, leaving Phoenix without a true PG. But, this seems to be of no bother to the team’s superstar, Kevin Durant. When asked about who will be the primary ball handler for the Suns going forward, KD told SiriusXM NBA Radio that the league doesn’t have anything like a “true” position anymore. Everyone can contribute when it comes to ball handling. But, the trio that will be looked at consistently are Durant himself, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Kevin Durant is not worried about the departure of “true” point guard Chris Paul

Kevin Durant was recently asked about the Phoenix Suns’ lack of a “true” point guard. Having lost Chris Paul, who is now with the Warriors, the Suns lack a primary ball handler. However, this does not seem to bother the Slim Reaper. He stated that basketball, especially in the NBA, is a positionless sport nowadays. As such, anyone on the roster could bring the ball up the court.

Advertisement

In KD’s opinion, the ball-handling responsibilities can be divided up between himself, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And, in all honesty, that isn’t a bad idea. All three players averaged around five assists per game last season and can clearly carry the ball up the court with ease. So, any one of them can take over the “point guard” responsibilities at any given time.

Assessing the current roster, D-Book would probably be the best option to carry the rock. He has spent a good three seasons with CP3, a player many refer to as the “Point God”. Assuming he has imbibed some of the knowledge Paul possesses, he should be able to use it on the court.

“I mean the game has changed so much. I don’t think you have a true position or anything now. I think a lot of guys can help play each position now, like we’ve been talking about the last few years…positionless basketball in our league. So, Book has run the ball up his whole career. Brad and myself have done the same thing. So, I’m sure it will be done by a committee if anything.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1715131962984173860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see how things progress from this standpoint. Heading into the 2023-2024 season, the point guard responsibilities are a major concern for the Suns. Nevertheless, their superstar forward seems confident that they can handle themselves even without a solid playmaker.

Advertisement

Even without a “true” PG, the Phoenix Suns have the most lethal offense in the NBA

The Suns may not have an actual point guard, but they still have one of the most potent offenses in the NBA. With Kevin Durant, leading the line, Phoenix also has two incredible scorers, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal backing him up. Due to this, the plethora of options they have open to themselves is beyond impressive.

Whether, it’s back-to-the-basket, mid-range, beyond the arc, or finishing at the rim, they are capable of anything. Even their pick-and-roll offense is a threat with the newly acquired big man, Jusuf Nurkic on the roster. In fact, Nurkic is the one who is most impressed by the Suns’ offensive capabilities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1709700406337798257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One thing is for certain, the Suns will be the team to watch out for going forward, especially in the Western Conference. But, will they be able to do it all and win an NBA Championship? Only time will tell.