Pistons Guard Malachi Flynn Confesses How 4th Quarter Reveal Motivated Him to Drop 50 Points

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons are having one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Even with an abysmal record of 13-63, they have had their ‘breakout’ moments this season. One of those came during last night’s contest against the Hawks, where Detroit guard Malachi Flynn went off for 50 points, coming off the bench, tying Nick Anderson’s record for the second most points, only behind Jamal Crawford’s 51 points.

After yesterday’s contest against the Hawks, Flynn featured on the ‘Run It Back’ Show, to talk about his historic performance. He honestly revealed that he wasn’t even aware of his numbers on the night, and only realized he had scored 45 points when he was informed about the same, during the fourth quarter of the game. Talking about it further, Flynn revealed,

“I looked up in the fourth quarter and it said 45, and I was like ‘Oh!’ I didn’t even realize, and then I just kept going, trying to get to 50, and I ended up getting it.”

It wasn’t just a scoring clinic by Flynn, as the guard also posted 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on just 34 minutes of play. Flynn also secured the franchise record for the highest points scored by a player off the bench.

Malachi Flynn doesn’t think it’s a ‘fluke’

Malachi Flynn’s recent outing was, definitely, a shock to many, as the guard was averaging 4.6 points, a game, before the last game. But he doesn’t believe his recent performance was just a ‘lucky fluke’, as the 25-year-old believed he could go off for big numbers, but only needed an opportunity to prove himself.

Flynn did admit that he had a little extra motivation on the night. Talking to Shams Charania, the Detroit guard acknowledged that he wanted to prove his detractors wrong, especially teams that had traded him away before. Talking about his 50-point performance on the show, Flynn further added,

“I would say yeah, but more for me…Just kind of showing myself that I can do some of those things, I don’t think it’s a fluke in any way.”

Even after Flynn dropped 50 points on the night, Detroit lost the contest to the Hawks, 121-113. The Detroit front office will have some tough decisions to make this off-season, as without any change, the Pistons might find themselves in the same place next year as well.