PJ Clad Dwyane Wade and Daughter Reveal Their Favorite McDonald’s Order

Now that Dwyane Wade has retired from the NBA, he has all the time in the world to do the things he loves. Out of all the activities he could choose, spending time with his family is what the Miami Heat legend enjoys the most. His youngest child, Kaavia James, spends plenty of time with her father, which also includes eating at McDonald’s.

Dwyane and Kaavia felt spontaneous on Saturday morning, deciding not to let their attire hold them back. In their pajamas, the two went on a father-daughter trip to secure breakfast from McDonald’s.

Kaavia was wearing her PJs, which consisted of a baggy white Cape Town Tigers shirt and loungewear pants. Her older brother, Zaire, played for the Tigers of the BAL in 2023. Dwyane kept himself cozy in a grey robe.

The three-time NBA champion posted on his Instagram story highlighting his adventure with his daughter. In the process, they revealed what their favorite breakfast item at McDonald’s is.

“The best thing to get at McDonald’s, sausage and egg McMuffin,” Wade proclaimed.

Unfortunately, Dwyane was feeling a bit under the weather, so only Kaavia could enjoy the breakfast sandwich. Regardless, Wade made it clear that he shares the same love for it as his daughter.

This doesn’t come as a surprise since Wade’s love for burgers and sandwiches is public knowledge.

Burgers are among Wade’s favorite cheat meals

The life of an NBA player restricts the type of food that they can eat leisurely daily. But from time to time, they will have the opportunity to partake in a cheat meal. Wade makes sure he eats his favorite foods whenever those days arrive, and burgers are a staple in those meals.

Wade’s favorite cheat meal is a burger, fries and a Coke. His love for burgers is so strong that he considers himself a burger connoisseur.

“I love all burgers. I mean, you can’t really mess a burger up to me,” Wade says. “If you mess a burger up you don’t really need to be cooking. If you’ve got a burger on the menu, I’m going to try it.”

After Dwyane and Kaavia’s recent adventure saw them grabbing breakfast, their next one may be for lunch to have some burgers. If that’s the case, Wade will ensure he doesn’t leave empty-handed that time.