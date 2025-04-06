When Dwyane Wade Knew He Was in Trouble With Daughter Kaavia Because of Her Intense Look

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sometimes children hold parents more accountable than the other way around. Dwyane Wade’s parenting skills seem to be working as his youngest daughter, Kaavia, has taken those traits and used them on him. He recalls one moment when just a single glance from her informed him he was in trouble.

The Hall of Fame guard comes from a family with military background. His father, Dwyane Wade Sr., served time in the army and brought those lessons to his parenting style. Kaavia is already beginning to exemplify similarities in how Wade Jr. holds his family accountable.

Kaavia is only six years old and is the youngest of four children. As a result, Wade has had time to figure out what works and doesn’t as a parent. He has taken pride in raising Kaavia to become a strong woman someday.

In 2021, Wade made a guest appearance on Good Morning America. During his time on the show, he opened up about the power his daughter holds in the family, vividly recalling a moment when he found himself in trouble.

“I went in her room and kissed her saying, ‘Bye baby I’m going to work,'” Wade said. “I had to come back in the house for something and she saw me. She looked at me, gave me that eye and said, “Daddy, go to work!’ I’m getting [in trouble] already.”

Kaavia’s intense look let Wade and the rest of the family know that she means business. Despite being the youngest, her demeanor doesn’t reflect it.

This specific encounter isn’t the only moment the Heat legend has been surprised by his daughter. Another moment came fairly recently.

Kaavia’s list of questions left D-Wade shocked

Kids are smarter than they may come across. The realization hit Wade following an ordinary day with Kaavia. The intelligent six-year-old tired her father with a relentless set of questions.

While most children are naturally inquisitive, many are now preoccupied with toys or tablets these days. However, Kaavia’s curiosity knows no bounds. She is constantly asking her father questions such as what he’s doing, why he’s doing it, and many more.

“I’m like, you are six!” Wade proclaimed. “She feels that she’s supposed to get that answer.”

Wade doesn’t dismiss his daughter’s eager mind but continues to fuel her curiosity. She is extremely bright and it looks like she will only continue to expand on those questions as she grows older. Dwyane, on the other hand, will keep enabling her to do exactly that.