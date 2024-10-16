Gabrielle Union Reveals Dwyane Wade’s Tendency to Ask Daughter Kaavia ‘Life Questions’ During Catch

Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade has been making up for lost time and enjoying his family life, which he was deprived of during his time as a player. He often shares clips of his hilarious and wholesome shenanigans with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and five-year-old daughter Kaavia on his social media profiles. While the three-time NBA champion loves hanging out with them, he’s also keen on understanding them as individuals, as Union revealed on her Instagram stories.

She shared a video of Wade and Kaavia playing catch that was posted as part of a collage on her daughter’s Instagram profile and revealed the Hall of Famer’s interesting habit. She captioned her story,

“While they play catch, @dwyanewade asks [Kaavia] questions about her life. I meaaaannnnn.”

While the caption may sound overbearing or intrusive, Wade is curious about understanding his child’s mindset and providing her with the guidance she needs. He’s building trust with Kaavia, which is important to him. The Heat icon has always been a doting father to all his children.

Dwyane Wade is a rock for his kids

Wade has two children with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, 22-year-old son Zaire and 17-year-old daughter Zaya. Zaire is pursuing a basketball career and is currently plying his trade in the Basketball African League.

Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 and Wade was extremely supportive of her. He has been lauded for not only supporting his daughter but also becoming an LGBTQ+ ally after her revelation.

He also has a 10-year-old son named Xavier Wade with Aja Metoyer, who has sole custody of their child. However, Wade is occasionally seen hanging out with him and even attended a Lakers game with him last year.

The Hall of Famer is also the legal guardian of his older sister Denna Morris’ 21-year-old son Dahveon Morris, who grew up alongside Zaya and Zaire Wade. Morris was Zaire’s teammate on the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team. His basketball career did not pan out as he’d have hoped but Wade has stood beside him to ensure he’s taken care of.