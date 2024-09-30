PJ Tucker Claims LeBron James Couldn’t Fathom How He Got LeBron 3s James Had Never Seen Before

Apart from establishing himself as one of the most prominent role players in the NBA, PJ Tucker is also regarded as the biggest sneakerhead in the league. Tucker has displayed his insane shoe collection on numerous occasions. During one such tour of his collection, the 2021 NBA champ revealed having a pair of LeBron 3s that even LeBron James had never seen before.

Advertisement

The 6ft 5 swingman showed off his unique sneaker collection that was kept in his car. Apart from the collection having multiple pairs of Air Jordans and David Price’s signature shoes, Tucker also displayed a pink pair of LeBron 3s.

While boasting the sneaker, the 39-year-old revealed even King James had not seen this colorway before.

Tucker was asked, “LeBron has never seen it himself?”

“No, I hit Bron, he was like ‘yo, what the f**k’,” Tucker revealed.

This isn’t the only time that Tucker made a public appearance with these special LeBron 3s. Earlier in April, the Clippers player donned the “promo pair” for warm-ups. He also used the shoes to indulge in a hilarious online interaction with James.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

Tucker often possesses unique colorways of various signature lines. The latest launch of Devin Booker’s Book 1 witnessed Tucker receiving several colorways, allowing the veteran to add to his insane sneaker collection.

Similar to LeBron and Michael Jordan, there would soon come a time when Tucker owned a pair of Book 1s whose existence might not even be known to Booker.

MJ asked Tucker about a pair of rare Air Jordans

‘Black Jesus’ is rarely impressed, whether it is related to on-the-floor activities or off the court. However, Tucker’s impressive sneaker collection was acknowledged by His Airness himself.

During his appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Tucker revealed that he once wore a rare pair of Air Jordans–the Shawn Marion 5s. While the game was still going on, MJ identified the shoes and seemed to be left in awe. Hence, the Bulls legend felt the need to ask Tucker about the same.

“I’m literally in the corner and like, I just hear somebody calling my name. In NBA games, that happens all the time. But that voice was distinctive; I knew who it was. So as soon as I turned around and seen him (Michael Jordan), I couldn’t even respond,” Tucker told the host Joe La Puma.

Tucker’s keen interest in collecting shoes has made him one of the most recognized figures in the league. While he might not be remembered for his contributions on the hardwood, basketball enthusiasts and fellow sneakerheads will always remember him for owning several rare pairs of shoes.