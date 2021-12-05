“PJ Washington asked me to stop posting pictures on Instagram”: Brittany Renner reveals her side of the whole drama with the Charlotte Hornets star

PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner denied all the allegations about trapping the Charlotte Hornets forward for Child Support. She says the 22-year old planned a baby with her.

PJ Washington, who had a promising rookie season with Charlotte Hornets, did not make much of a jump in his second year. As a result, he lost his starting position to Miles Bridges. The latter is making the best of the opportunity given to him with a strong case for MIP this season.

With reduced minutes and lower averages, it is highly unlikely that the third-year forward will get his spot on the starting up back anytime soon. Prior to the 2021-22 NBA season, he was caught up in a public breakup with his baby mama Brittany Renner. The Instagram model is famous for her car backseat video where she calls athletes “dumb” for not using condoms.

The couple had a son together and PJ Washington is allegedly paying her $200K a month in child support. The figure raised several eyebrows and fans called out Brittany for trapping the young athlete for money. In a recent podcast, she made huge revelations about the relationship with PJ and what it was like living with him.

Brittany Renner says PJ Washington got her off of birth control

The couple met when PJ Washington was still playing for the Kentucky Wildcats as a 20-year old. In conversation with DJ Vlad, she opened up about what it was like living with an NBA Player and the restrictions that came with it.

While fans accused her of seducing him with the ultimate goal of a large paycheck every month, she maintained that it was not the case. The Instagram model has been linked to celebrities like James Harden, Drake, Jamal Murray, and several others. She argues that if child support was her motivation, she’d have 5-6 children by now.

Although she didn’t take names directly Renner threw shade at PJ Washington when she said “I’ve been with men with way more money… if I was truly trying to cash out, I would’ve cashed out years ago with men with a lot more to offer”.

Brittany went on to describe how the Hornets star covertly asked her to stop posting on Instagram. “When I was pregnant he then offered the luxury of saying hey you don’t have to post relax just focus on baking in peace. He was never like, “don’t post that it”. It was worded like… Why do you have to show your body”.

In addition, the Charlotte Hornets star asked her to stop using birth control which led to them having a child. This is a classic case of he said she said. Even though PJ Washington engaged in a Twitter battle with her, he never publicly addressed the breakup.

