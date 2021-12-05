“Stephen Curry can make a shot from any spot on the hardwood… and the arena”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Warriors MVP hits his signature tunnel shot from the stands

Prior to the GSW-SAS matchup, Stephen Curry effortlessly knocked down his signature tunnel shot from Chase Center stands.

Over the past decade or so, Stephen Curry has really displayed his wizardry on numerous instances. After all these years, Curry still manages to find a way to leave fans in awe of his greatness.

On Saturday night, during the shootaround prior to the Warriors–Spurs tip-off, Steph hit his signature pregame shot from the stands of Chase Center. The Baby-Faced Assassin started this tunnel shot back in 2013 when the Warriors still played in the Oracle Arena. As a ritual, one of the team’s staff members would pass him the ball, and Steph would sink the long-distance tunnel shot.

Since the Chase Center doesn’t have a tunnel, like the one in Oracle Arena, Chef Curry had to take his shot from the stands. And unsurprisingly, the 2-time MVP knocked it down yesterday night.

Here, have a look at the shot.

Steph pulling up from the stands 🤯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/GiiYmp8HiU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry drills the difficult pregame shot from the stands

As soon as the clip of Steph knocking down the shot went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

i refuse to believe that actually happened — Carter Hopp (@HoppCarter) December 5, 2021

That’s just GOAT shit right there — Neutral Houston Fan 🙃😕😐 (@Snyphe) December 5, 2021

The Spurs coaching staff watching like pic.twitter.com/FJI7dfsHh3 — Stevie👑 (@steviesburner3) December 5, 2021

Dude can really make it from any spot on the floor as well as the entire arena! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 5, 2021

Although Stephen Curry dropped 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, with 5 made three-pointers, the Warriors were unable to grab the win, losing the contest 112-107. Despite the loss, Curry and co. are placed 1st in the West with a league-best 19-4 record.