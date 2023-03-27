HomeSearch

Jeet Pukhrambam
Published 27/03/2023

Planning to be an Underwear Model in 2023, Shaquille O’Neal Fires Stern ‘Warning’ to Old Dudes While Walking in Crutches After Hip-Surgery

Images of Shaquille O’Neal in La Fitness in crutches and in a hospital bed after hip surgery

Shaquille O’Neal is a perennial news favorite. Almost everything the 7-foot-tall Los Angeles Lakers legend does is always hilarious and newsworthy. Just a few days ago he posted a hilarious clip of him showing his bum. It came days after getting hip surgery.

And his absence from the TNT studio was well documented. Co-hosts Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade, and Candace Parker made fun of O’Neal and brought back the banter. O’Neal even shared a picture of him lying in a hospital bed in a bid to stir the pot.

Now, Shaq has shared a video on his Instagram. Looks like he hasn’t given up on his dream of shedding those pounds and hitting up a photo shoot to be an underwear model this year!

But is it the right move? We don’t know that yet. Shaq is not one to listen to people, and doctors’ opinions are unlikely to be given any heed either.

Shaquille O’Neal is on the road to recovery with a visit to LA Fitness!

In the latest share on his Instagram, which has 29.8 million followers, Shaq was seen hobbling around on crutches in a gym. And what’s more, in his usual flair, he was firing shots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

In the caption for the post, O’Neal wrote, “bout to get my game back alll (all) you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness  @lafitness @lifetimefitness i’m coming for yall”. 

Alright Shaq, we think he needs to take it easy before hitting the weights. Sure it could all be a mockery. But this is Shaquille O’Neal! He does not play around.

Shaq’s surgery derailed his goals but he is back!

Yes, earlier this year Shaq had talked about how he wanted to be an underwear model. The idea was to use that as fuel and motivation. Shaq was severely overweight in 2021 and in 2022 he shed a lot of it.

But he wanted to go further. He wanted to show off his abs and in a bid to do so, Shaq declared that he wanted to be an underwear model and take part in a photoshoot alongside his sons.

His hip surgery might have derailed his progress just a tad bit. We reckon he will be back soon. Although not this soon. Get back to bed Shaq, or you will undo whatever you have done with your “BBL”.

