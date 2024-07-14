“Play Small and Fast”: Pelicans’ David Griffin Dismisses Center Concerns, Content With Current Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans’ roster looks great at the moment. However, with their lack of size at the center position, many believe that the franchise needs to invest more in getting a good player to fill this hole. However, it appears that this isn’t on the team’s list at all, with Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin even admitting as much while sitting courtside at Summer League.

While he watched his youngest and unproven players showcase their talents in the tournament, Griffin also spoke to ESPN about the outlook of his team. During this time, he nonchalantly addressed concerns over not having a true established big man on his roster. He said,

“I know everybody thinks we have to invest in the center position a little bit. We actually are really excited about what we have now. We are excited to play small and fast”

Now, if they truly do want to play fast, the addition of Dejounte Murray is a big positive. After all, not only is the 27-year-old a great defender, but he also seems to have the potential to be the right floor general for a fast team. That said, there are some very big problems with a certain other part of the equation here.

Should Small-Ball be the only option?

It appears that David Griffin intends to keep Zion Williamson at the center spot in his startling lineup. While that may sound exciting at first, the reality of the matter is that this poses too many problems for the team.

Even with Jonas Valanciunas on the Pelicans last season, the team struggled with grabbing their defensive rebounds, with their opposition consequently practically swimming in second-chance points. And of course, this will only get more glaring if and when the team makes the NBA playoffs.

There is still time to bring in a big man who is, at the very least, adequately good at rebounding the basketball. However, if the franchise continues to refuse to do so, this could end up being something akin to a disastrous season for the New Orleans Pelicans.