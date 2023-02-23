Zion Williamson Could Have $40 Million Snatched Away From Him By the Pelicans Due to This Clause Amidst Yet Another Injury

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have been a part of the NBA for just over a couple of decades now. While a ring evades them, they do maintain a credible record – of never being over the luxury tax line. While they have employed some stars over the years including Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins, the current iteration arguably is their most stacked version.

That said, with the likes of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas on their books, their enviable tax record might be coming to an end very soon.

However, a carefully structured legal proposition could just save them some of that financial burden. Regardless of all the above-mentioned names, this is Zion Williamson’s team. But health concerns have limited their #1 pick from 2019 and his impact.

Adding to concerns regarding his health, are his unnatural physical dimensions. While the same physical tools make him the potent paint threat he is, they also run the risk of seriously derailing his career.

With this in mind, the Pelicans had included various health and weight-related clauses to protect their interests. Of Zion’s $231 million contract extension signed in 2022, around $40 million is non-guaranteed. And so, speculations by NBA Reddit suggest that the Pelicans might stand to save all that money.

Zion Williamson might struggle to meet the term demanding that the sum of his weight and body fat percentage be below 295 according to NBA Reddit.

If reports are to be believed, a clause in Zion’s contract dictates that his weight and body fat percentage shouldn’t combine to be over 295. And according to the keen observations of Redditors, Zanos might be missing out on some of his non-guaranteed money.

Stan Van Gundy had declared Zion’s body fat percentage to be around the 10% mark. That leaves a target of around 285 lbs for Williamson to maintain to get over the contractual hump.

While Zanos is listed at 284 lbs, he is clearly walking a tightrope. Especially considering how his weight went up to around 330 lbs as recently as December 2021.

With Zion likely to be shut down for the remainder of the season with yet another injury, the Pelicans might just be getting a reason to reduce their wage bill. Maintaining weight levels while being injured is a tough ask for any athlete, never mind Zion Williamson. So, the man may truly be saying goodbye to a few million off of his next paycheck.

Sure, a guaranteed $193 million is no small sum by any measure. But in the bigger picture, the Pelicans might be saving quite a lot of money. Especially considering how luxury tax bills grow exponentially.

Further, in the event the Pelicans decide they don’t mind footing some luxury tax, this could be the mid-level-exception salary player who becomes a game-changer for them. The franchise certainly stands to win more in either case.

GM David Griffin has stated his willingness to go ‘all in’ when the time is right when it comes to the luxury tax.

The Pelicans have been extremely careful with their books, as stated earlier. But to retain their stars or to build their talented roster, habits may have to change soon.

With them only around $5 million away, in the future, Williamson’s non-guaranteed payments could trigger that deficit. While that might be unpleasant financially, if that is what takes to keep Zion, it might be necessary.

And it appears the top brass has accepted the responsibility too. David Griffin has indicated their willingness to go over the luxury tax and to go ‘all in’.

Last Playoff’s mini-success may have sparked a realization that a “championship window” is now on the horizon. Luxury tax may have never been paid, but neither has the team been a real contender either. So, is it time both these trends meet an end in NOLA?

