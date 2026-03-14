Playing Alongside LeBron James Adds Pressure To Constantly Win, Says Iman Shumpert

On the Cleveland Cavaliers team that won the championship in 2016, Iman Shumpert was one of the more important role players. He was a key three-and-defense contributor, while LeBron James was the superstar who carried him and the squad to glory. But was it easy to simply be carried by James? According to Shumpert, it was not.

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Many would believe that playing with James would make basketball easier. He’s a smart player and an excellent passer who is constantly looking for open teammates. He also seems like a very supportive person who tries to uplift the guys around him.

While all of this may be true, Shumpert couldn’t help but shed light on the mental toll playing next to James took.

“That’s the mental battle when you’re playing with LeBron. You’re always in a win-now situation. Always, every year,” Shumpert stated on Mellow Fellow. “The Lakers right now… They’re playing better than anyone gives them credit for.

“But this ***** is 41, and people are asking every day, ‘Do you feel like they’re contenders?’ It’s like, bro, if it was just Luka [Doncic] over there, would y’all be doing this?”

Given that Luka Doncic has already reached an NBA Finals in his career, people would probably still be asking questions about the Los Angeles Lakers’ status as contenders. But Shumpert is right, James’ presence amplifies the unspoken expectation of success within the team. Especially since he arrived in Los Angeles, the expectation has been title or bust.

Tony Allen asks Iman Shumpert the pressures of playing with LeBron James. He says it’s that ‘win-now’ pressure. Look at the Lakers: If Luka Doncic was there by himself, no one would expect him to win now. That’s why he respects Kyrie so much he was able to handle that pic.twitter.com/rsSI3Yr8Zd — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) March 13, 2026

In his eight years with the Lakers, James has only reached the Finals once. He made the most of that opportunity and won it, securing the fourth ring of his illustrious career. However, many still question its legitimacy because it took place during COVID in the NBA bubble.

At the end of the day, every team James has been on since his time with the Miami Heat has carried a championship-or-bust expectation. With that in mind, it’s understandable that some of his teammates have felt pressure playing alongside him over the years. But that doesn’t mean every player felt that weight. Some, like Kyrie Irving, thrived alongside ‘Bron for several years.

In the end, it comes down to preference and whether someone is up for the challenge.