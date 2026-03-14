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Playing Alongside LeBron James Adds Pressure To Constantly Win, Says Iman Shumpert

Reese Patanjo
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Iman Shumpert and LeBron James

On the Cleveland Cavaliers team that won the championship in 2016, Iman Shumpert was one of the more important role players. He was a key three-and-defense contributor, while LeBron James was the superstar who carried him and the squad to glory. But was it easy to simply be carried by James? According to Shumpert, it was not.

Many would believe that playing with James would make basketball easier. He’s a smart player and an excellent passer who is constantly looking for open teammates. He also seems like a very supportive person who tries to uplift the guys around him. 

While all of this may be true, Shumpert couldn’t help but shed light on the mental toll playing next to James took. 

“That’s the mental battle when you’re playing with LeBron. You’re always in a win-now situation. Always, every year,” Shumpert stated on Mellow Fellow. “The Lakers right now… They’re playing better than anyone gives them credit for.

“But this ***** is 41, and people are asking every day, ‘Do you feel like they’re contenders?’ It’s like, bro, if it was just Luka [Doncic] over there, would y’all be doing this?”

Given that Luka Doncic has already reached an NBA Finals in his career, people would probably still be asking questions about the Los Angeles Lakers’ status as contenders. But Shumpert is right, James’ presence amplifies the unspoken expectation of success within the team. Especially since he arrived in Los Angeles, the expectation has been title or bust.

In his eight years with the Lakers, James has only reached the Finals once. He made the most of that opportunity and won it, securing the fourth ring of his illustrious career. However, many still question its legitimacy because it took place during COVID in the NBA bubble.

At the end of the day, every team James has been on since his time with the Miami Heat has carried a championship-or-bust expectation. With that in mind, it’s understandable that some of his teammates have felt pressure playing alongside him over the years. But that doesn’t mean every player felt that weight. Some, like Kyrie Irving, thrived alongside ‘Bron for several years.

In the end, it comes down to preference and whether someone is up for the challenge.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

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Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

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