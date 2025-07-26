“Save Your Money”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Unimpressed Parents With His $40 Million Signings

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal during the first half of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal conquered the NBA on the court and is now thriving in the world of business off it. He has invested in a wide range of ventures, most of them smart and lucrative moves that have helped grow his fortune to over half a billion dollars. Why is he so successful? Because of his upbringing, where he was taught never to be too content with himself or his achievements.

Speaking about his investment in Campus, an online service aimed at providing college education to those who lack the opportunity, O’Neal opened up on CBS Mornings about parenthood. and his parents in particular. He highlighted how his mother, Lucille, never seemed impressed, even when he did things most would consider extraordinary.

Shaq loves his mom. He made her dreams his own, which is why he completed his college degree at the age of 28 when he was already an NBA legend. The big fella even went on to pursue a Masters’ degree and a PhD later on in life. But would his mother give him the nod of approval? Probably not, according to O’Neal

“My parents were the ones that were never impressed,” said Shaq. “They would only get impressed when it was things that would impress them. No doubt.’

Shaq gave a hypothetical of him signing a contract for $40 million. He’s signed ones worth more than that but Mam O’Neal’s expectations of her son are higher than multi-millionaire status.

“I’m signing a $40 million contract- ‘Okay, save your money,'” Shaq recalled his mom saying, which to be honest, in hindsight, isn’t too bad an advice for a new star coming into the NBA. Money often blinds superstar talents, and many have gone to bust. Shaq didn’t.

The Diesel never cared just about money. He worked on chasing his dreams and the money flew in. One of the reasons why he got where he did was because of how he turned his mother’s financial aspirations into his own. On The Big Podcast, Shaq once revealed how he wanted to earn more to make sure Lucille had the house she always wanted.

“She used to look at $200,000/ $300,000 houses and stop. That’s my motivation, and nobody’s stopping me from making me get my mother a house. Sometimes you have to, instead of saying “I wanna make it,” it has to be higher,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said.

It was perhaps that mindset that helped Shaq become a hugely successful businessman after hanging up his boots in 2011. He continues to earn millions and remains as relevant as ever in the world of basketball. A true inspiration for anyone aiming to succeed both on and off the court.