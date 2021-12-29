“We’re going to talk about the free throws later, but you did good for an old geezer”: When Gabrielle Union video bombed Dwyane Wade’s post-game interview at Madison Square Garden

Gabrielle Union video bombing Dwyane Wade is some of the most delightful clips out there from the good old Miami Heat days

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are not only among a few power couples in the basketball community but also the most adorable ones. The Being Mary Jane actress has been dating former Miami Heat superstar since 2008. They got hitched in 2014.

Wade and Union have a 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, while Wade is also a father to Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier from a previous relationship. The pair was one of the most influential couples in the NBA even after going through thicks and thins throughout their 13-years of relationship.

Also read: “LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 36,000 points”: The Lakers superstar carried the depleted purple and gold team against the Rockets with some aid from Russell Westbrook

Since the beginning of their relationship, Gabrielle was a consistent celebrity presence on the Miami Heat’s courtside seats. She once provided an adorable moment in the Heat’s game against the New York Knicks back in November 2014, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Gabrielle Union video bombed Dwyane Wade

The South Beach team was dissipated after the Championship loss of 2014 to the San Antonio Spurs, sending LeBron James back to Cleveland and Ray Allen to free agency.

During a regular-season game, the Miami Heat beat the Knicks and when Wade talked about his performance in his postgame interview, he got a little help from his wife Gabrielle Union.

“It was okay. I mean, a hamstring pull… wow. To come back with 27 points, we’re going to talk about the free throws later, but you did good for an old geezer,” Gabrielle said before slapping her man on the butt.

Also read: “LeBron James, there’s always something else to shoot for”: Jay-Z’s 2010 free agency Nets recruitment pitch to former Cavaliers and Heat superstar had little to no effect on Bron

The year 2015 was the first time in 7-years that Miami didn’t finish on a Playoff spot. That season also marked the fall in the form of Wade, who retired in 2019 constantly struggling through injuries.

The 2006 Finals MVP had an illustrious career winning 3 Championships and making it to the NBA’s top-75 players of all time.