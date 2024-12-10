“Playing Too Many Darn Minutes”: LeBron James’ Run-Time in 22nd Season Concerns Vince Carter

LeBron James began the 2024-25 NBA season disappointingly for his standards. He’s currently averaging the lowest points per game since his rookie season, at 23 ppg. Many attributed this sudden decrease to Father Time as LeBron is turning 40 years old in a couple of weeks. However, the number of minutes he’s tallying concerns Hall-of-Fame guard Vince Carter.

Advertisement

Carter joined FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, to discuss the mileage the Lakers superstar is tacking on this season. He made it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with LeBron’s goal of playing in every game. His concerns come in the manner the Lakers are handling the soon-to-be 40-year-old. He said,

“He was playing too many darn minutes. He was playing 35-something minutes, and I’m all for him playing every game. But playing 35 minutes, I just felt it was a lot… It wears on you, no matter what your mind [says], your body is talking to you.”

“He was playing too many darn minutes…it wears on you, no matter what your mind (says) your body is talking to you.” Vince Carter says that LeBron James is playing too many minutes in his 22nd season. 🧐 Is it time for JJ Redick to cut LeBron’s minutes so he can make it… pic.twitter.com/ZURk2OrKiq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 10, 2024

The former Raptors star is one of the most qualified to address the topic considering he played an NBA record 22 years. The 6-foot-6 guard was 43 years old when he decided to retire. The main difference in his long career compared to LeBron’s is his minutes were nowhere close to the Lakers star.

The Lakers still see LeBron James as a key member of their core. However, a 39-year-old should not be the team’s best player. Lakers head coach JJ Redick depends on James to lead the team to victory alongside Anthony Davis. Carter urges the Los Angeles Lakers to use LeBron more wisely.

Carter suggested that the Lakers prioritize LeBron’s minutes during the second half of the season. He believes that ensuring LeBron is healthy and available for the postseason is critical for the team’s hopes come April.

LeBron James’ goal of playing 82 games

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, LeBron vocalized his desire to play all 82 games of the season. He accomplished the feat only once in his iconic 2017-18 season. However, his wishes were short-lived.

The one figure preventing James from pursuing his goal was Redick. Following the Lakers loss to the Timberwolves, the first-year head coach revealed his stance on the matter. “I don’t know [playing 82 games] is the best interest of [LeBron James] and us,” said Redick.

LeBron fought against Redick’s wishes, but the Lakers coach emerged victorious. James sat out his first game of the season during the Lakers’ recent victory against the Trail Blazers.

Despite the team’s early season troubles, as long as AD and LeBron James are both healthy, they remain a threat. However, everything is dependent on the health of their stars, and the Lakers are trying to be as cautious as possible.