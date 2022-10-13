“Playing With Kobe Bryant? I Wouldn’t Change That for Money or Rings”: Matt Barnes Chose The Mamba over Teaming up with LeBron Jame, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh

One has got to choose either money or rings while switching franchises, Matt Barnes chose to play with Kobe Bryant over both

There are some privileges of being a role player in team sports, nobody gets angry at you for joining other superstars or even rival teams for that matter.

Matt Barnes was one of the role players, who, since the start of his 13-year NBA career, spent two or more seasons at one franchise just twice.

One of those franchises was the then defending NBA champs, the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers, whom he joined in 2010 after their three-peat.

And guess who the former UCLA 6’7 forward snubbed to team up with The Mamba? The Big-3 of the Miami Heat.

When Matt Barnes chose to play with Kobe Bryant over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh

After LeBron James and Chris Bosh decided to join Dwyane Wade in Miami, there were still some pieces that had to be added to surround them with good 3-points shooters and wing defenders.

And apparently, the Heat were interested in then Orlando Magic forward Barnes who instead chose to join the 5x NBA champ over LeBron and D-Wade, but it had nothing to do with rings.

The 2017 NBA champ with the Warriors talked about it in his appearance on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, saying he wouldn’t change a thing, neither the money he lost nor the rings he missed out on by joining his favorite franchise and Kobe.

Despite being a comparatively low-paid role player throughout his career Barnes didn’t think twice when got the call from Kobe and joined the Lakers immediately.

Although the Lakers would not win a ring after that, Matt is content and happy with the decision he made then, even if it meant losing out on two championships and some more money.

