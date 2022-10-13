“Why Shouldn’t I Look Michael Jordan in the Eye?!”: Kobe Bryant Once Unheard Veteran Advice Because He Refused to Back Down From the Goat

A young Kobe Bryant once amazingly set down his flag as a player with some serious guts while facing Michael Jordan

There is a reason Michael Jordan is still considered the Greatest Player of All Time.

It isn’t really about if he was a better player than LeBron James. Frankly, that is more of a subjective thing at this stage.

No, the reason why MJ is still widely considered the GOAT was because of his fear factor.

It’s not that the King has no fear factor, he most certainly does. But His Airness’s version of it was so thick, it was a pretty popular rule to avoid talking trash to him completely. Disobey that rule, and you incur the wrath of the gods.

During one of Kobe Bryant’s early seasons in the league, it appears that a veteran teammate had exactly those consequences in mind.

But, when he tried to warn the Black Mamba, the reaction he got was hilariously nowhere close to what he was expecting.

Kobe Bryant refused to not look Michael Jordan right in the eyeballs during their matchup

The memes about Michael Jordan taking everything personally are pretty hilarious. But they aren’t funnier than they are true. And when the GOAT had the motivation to destroy his opponent, it wouldn’t be long before they were buried 6 feet under.

However, as mentioned earlier, apparently even a young Kobe Bryant wasn’t scared of meeting the Grim Reaper. Here is his recounting of how one of his earliest matchups with Jordan started off.

“Don’t look Michael Jordan in the eye.” Kobe Bryant… pic.twitter.com/eFI3En1vyv — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) October 12, 2022

Of course, at the time Michael Jordan was still in his prime, while Kobe Bryant was one of those younger whipper-snappers who had just come into the league. So, he lost that matchup pretty resoundingly. But what he did win, was MJ’s respect, something that fuelled a bond that would last a long, long time.

Michael Jordan’s speech at Kobe Bryant’s funeral had every NBA fan on the planet in tears

Revisiting the death of Kobe Bryant has never quite felt right. And frankly, it probably never will.

Perhaps one of the only things that make the fact bearable is Michael Jordan’s beautiful speech at the event in the former Staples Center, that was held in his honor.

The crying meme had to have been a small price to pay for delivering such a beautiful, heart-wrenching speech. Really, there couldn’t be a better way to send off the legend that had captured all of our hearts.

Rest in Peace, Kobe.

