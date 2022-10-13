“Motherf**ker, I’ll Slap the S**t Out of You in Front of Your Wife”: Matt Barnes Recalls Ugly Altercation with Suns Owner Robert Sarver

Matt Barnes has revealed an incident where he got into a squabble with defiler and miscreant Phoenix Suns owner, Robert Sarver!

Barnes has been an NBA professional for fifteen long years. Out of which, he was a member of the Phoenix Suns roster for one year from 2008-2009. Fast forward a few years, and the NBA veteran jumped ship to the Lakers.

He disclosed an escapade regarding Sarver and himself, during his time in Los Angeles.

In his latest appearance on the VLAD TV podcast, Matt Barnes divulged, stating-

“I had a situation with him too, I want to say like in 2011 or 12 after I left there. I was in a game and I was talking to this 13-year-old kid and his dad courtside. You know me, I had a fun back-and-forth, talking trash, nothing bad about it. And someone was shooting a free throw, and I heard someone behind me say,’Don’t talk to my f*king fans. And I’m like, ‘Who’s he talking to?’ I turned around and it was Sarver and I’m like, “Motherf**ker, I’ll slap the s**t out of you in front of your wife.”

Matt Barnes and his candid nature!

During his tenure in the NBA, Matt Barnes has been involved in multiple scuffles. The most popular being his antics against five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

During a game, between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, Bryant and Barnes were involved in a heated exchange. The following timeout saw the epitome of ‘Mamba Mentality.’

When Matt Barnes attempted to ‘fake’ throwing the ball onto Bryant’s face, the former NBA ‘MVP’ didn’t flinch. A legendary moment in league history.

Robert Sarver and his NBA status.

Sarver left the NBA community rattled when allegations regarding racism and sexism against the Phoenix Suns owner, were proven to be true. As such Sarver, is currently looking to sell the team, and is actively scouring for a buyer.

There have been numerous individuals who have been outspoken with regard to the trauma they have experienced with Sarver in charge. Numerous NBA stars such as LeBron James and Chris Paul have also chimed in regarding the fiasco.

LeBron James shared his thoughts on the NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Robert Sarver. The NBA announced Tuesday that Sarver would receive a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension for allegations of racism and misogyny during his 17 years as owner. https://t.co/jANyoNxSSB pic.twitter.com/cAHeRgNIGm — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2022

It’ll most definitely be perceived as a relief, with his exit on the horizon.

