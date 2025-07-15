“Playing With LeBron James Sucks”: Richard Jefferson Explains Why Playing With Lakers Superstar is so Tough

LeBron James experienced tremendous pressure to succeed in the NBA before he even stepped foot on an NBA court, and that intensity has only amplified over the years. His teammates have felt that pressure in their own ways. Seventeen-year veteran Richard Jefferson revealed that playing alongside James is less than desirable.

Advertisement

To make things clear, Jefferson doesn’t believe LeBron is a bad teammate. That is far from the case. The 6-foot-7 forward played just two seasons with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers and won his sole NBA championship in 2016.

Jefferson’s most memorable season came alongside the league’s all-time leading scorer, but the experience had its share of challenges. While LeBron had to deal with expectations from the outside world, his teammates had to deal with expectations from LeBron himself.

“Playing with LeBron [James] sucks because you’re trying to win a championship,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “He’s one of the most competitive human beings in the history of American sports and sports in general.”

Jefferson put James’ competitiveness and will to win in context. “Does it suck when you’re showing up, and he’s already been practicing for four hours?” Jefferson asked. “When he’s watching a film, and you mess up a play, and he’s just like, ‘M*****f******, what are you doing?’ … There were cons with playing with players that were so great that they demanded excellence.”

Jefferson’s cohost, Channing Frye, who played with James and the Cavs at the end of his career, offered an opposing point of view: “I think there’s no cons if you know yourself.”

Referencing his own limitations, Frye then said, laughing, “I can’t move! I can’t get that! ‘Channing, go get that ball,’ [LBJ would tell me]. How? … I am who I am. … I’m here so you don’t get double teamed. Lower the expectations, Big Dog.”

As Frye explained, “Certain guys play to be All-Stars. Certain guys play to be in the Hall of Fame. LeBron James plays basketball to win championships and to be the greatest player ever … Oh, you’re trying to get to the top of the hill? This m*****f*****’s trying to go to Mars.”

Based on Jefferson’s and Frye’s descriptions, newly signed Lakers center Deandre Ayton won’t be able to get away with any excuses. The former top overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft has all the tools to be great, but he lacks a high motor. He may run into frustration for that area of his game with not only James but also the Lakers’ coaching staff.

There’s a good reason some players join LeBron and fall below the level of player they were before. They couldn’t handle the pressure. Some, like Jefferson and Frye, didn’t just find a way to succeed, but did so on the biggest stage. Pressure can be a good thing, like when it makes diamonds, but it’s also responsible for breaking pipes.