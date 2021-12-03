“Add LeBron James beating COVID in three days to his resume!”: NBA Twitter roasts ESPN after Lakers superstar’s return for Clippers game is confirmed

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, LeBron James has registered multiple negative tests and is clear to play vs Los Angeles Clippers.

In a fascinating turn of events, the much-anticipated Los Angeles derby between the Lakers and Clippers was removed from ESPN’s broadcasting schedule. Part of why has to do with both teams’ poor form resulting in low viewership, but it is mainly because the game was set to feature neither LeBron James nor Kawhi Leonard.

The two superstars are the leading men of their franchises, with fans tuning in to watch their performances from across the country. Unfortunately, Kawhi picked up an ACL tear last season and is set to miss the entire 2021/22 season. LeBron, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours ago.

The Golden State Warriors’ clash with the Phoenix Suns replaced the LA matchup on TV, and it would have paid off in an ideal situation. But it seems like LeBron James has other ideas.

NBA Twitter has all the jokes for ESPN and LeBron James as he recovers from COVID within three days

It has been far from an ideal season for LeBron, who has played just 11 games for the Los Angeles Lakers out of a possible 23. Even he, despite his superhuman fitness, can’t seem to escape the ghosts of year 18.

That said, it looks like it has taken him all but three days to recover from the Coronavirus. Shams Charania has reported that the four-time MVP has registered multiple negative reports, clearing him from health and safety protocols. In fact, he is set to return to action vs the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

As one would expect, NBA Twitter came through with excellent reactions to LeBron’s speedy recovery.

Add Bron beating COVID in 3 days to his resume. — Russdiculous 🚥 Russ Smith (@Specter_Smit) December 2, 2021

HE FOUND THE CURE — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) December 2, 2021

Jordan would have registered multiple negative tests faster pic.twitter.com/W4ajbSQIz9 — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) December 2, 2021

