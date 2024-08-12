Skip Bayless Alleges Politics Played a Role in LeBron James Winning MVP Over Stephen Curry

Team USA faced a hard-fought battle against France in the Olympic men’s basketball final, ultimately securing their fifth consecutive gold medal. It was a do-or-die moment for the U.S., but controversy arose when the MVP was awarded to LeBron James. Sports commentator Skip Bayless voiced his frustration, arguing that Stephen Curry was unfairly overlooked for the award, attributing the decision to politics.

The former host of ‘Undisputed’ took to X to express his concern about how politics may have played a role in who got the MVP award despite Curry’s phenomenal performance against Serbia as well as France.

I posted a video right after our men’s basketball team won gold presuming Steph had won MVP over LeBron after making 9 threes vs Serbia and 8 more against France including 4 in the 4th. It was obviously a disgrace that LeBron won it. Politics? Strings pulled? Tell me I’m wrong. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 11, 2024

Curry came alive in the fourth quarter and shot 66.70% from beyond the arc, going 8-12 for the game, and recorded 24 points. As for their semifinals against Serbia, The Chef led the team with his 36-point performance. Shooting 9-14 from three and 12-19 from the field, Steph shot above 60% from both the field and long-range.

However, he could have been more present when playing Brazil, scoring only 7 points. Not to mention the 8-point outing against Puerto Rico in their previous matchup. Curry also had an off-night while playing South Sudan, only scoring 3 points despite being a starter.

Skip wasn’t done with his take as he sent out another tweet in a matter of minutes.

We do not beat Serbia without Steph Curry. We do not beat France without Steph Curry. 17-26 threes in the semifinal and final, in games that invariably become 3-point shooting contests. I predicted he’d be our most important player. He obviously should’ve been Most Valuable. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 11, 2024

Granted that Steph was a big part in Team USA’s win over Serbia and France but his performance against teams before the last two games was non-existent. Whereas, it was James who came through for the team since it’s showcase games.

Steph may be the best shooter on the team but the majority of the fanbase has given LeBron the best player title these Olympics, and rightfully so. James took over games and scored points in bunches when the team needed it.

He even assumed a more supporting role of grabbing rebounds, finding open teammates, and helping out on defense when the scoring was taken care of. So, while Curry may have played a big role in the US winning their last two games, had it not been for LBJ, Team USA may not have made it that far.