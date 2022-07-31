6’6″ Dennis Rodman’s failure to pay a massive $28,000 got him into some serious hot water

Dennis Rodman never ceases to grab the headlines.

As a player, Rodman dominated the boards and won championships. Rodman was highly regarded as one of the best defenders of his time. The Worm was a key part of multiple championship-winning teams.

However, that isn’t all he is known for. Rodman’s trysts with the law and sanity have been at the spotlight of discussion for most of his life. This trend has haunted him from his playing days.

Sadly though, post-retirement particularly, Rodman hasn’t done himself any favors. The public persona Rodman attained as a slightly off-his-head star was magnified away from the court.

Also read: Dennis Rodman’s bu** spanking of a waitress in Las Vegas almost cost him $225,000

Sexual harassment, moments of recklessness under the influence of substances, and many more incidents have marred his life. Rodman has even been rumored to be broke after running his career earnings down.

Rodman has had a procession of lawsuits badger him resulting from his carefree conduct.

The Worm was sued by a company named Assets International in 2015. The same arose from alleged shady management by Rodman’s former business manager.

Why did Assets International sue Dennis Rodman?

Rodman, in 2015, relied on the company for their services with regard to retrieving lost assets. They did their job really well, recovering for Dennis Rodman around $96,000.

However, Rodman apparently went quiet after recovering the amount using their services. This led the company to go for legal remedies against Dennis Rodman.

Assets International was hired by Rodman in 2015. The agreement between the two parties was that the company would receive 30% of what they recover for Rodman.

This amounts to around $28,000, the loss of which, is the subject of the lawsuit. The suit is fairly straightforward and with ignorance not being an excuse, it would cost Rodman to settle it.

The blame was subsequently passed on to Rodman’s former business manager. Regardless, it just piles on to the many blemishes on the reputation of a legend.

The NBA community hopes that Rodman finds his way back. Rodman is a great of the game. History shouldn’t be looking back at his failings alone.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman? Throw him in the same category as Bill Russell!”: When Alonzo Mourning made a staggering statement comparing Bulls legend as a defensive stalwart to Celtics 11x champ