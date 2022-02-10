“Please come back Russell Westbrook, we miss you”: Skip Bayless clamors for the Lakers guard to return to action as LeBron James and company struggle against shorthanded Blazers

Skip Bayless wants Russell Westbrook to come back to action for the Lakers as they are struggling to put the Blazers away.

With the February 10th trade deadline right around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers are yet to make a move to improve their abysmal record. Russell Westbrook is clearly not a good fit alongside another ball dominant, drive-in player like LeBron James but it’s looking quite unlikely that he’ll be dealt away prior to this offseason.

Tonight’s game against the Portland Trailblazers is the first game that Russell Westbrook has missed for the Lakers due to lower back tightness. With the Blazers having had a firesale on almost every single starting level player they had on the roster, beating them with James and AD on the team should‘ve been a given.

Fast-forward to the start of the 4th quarter between the two teams and the purple and gold were down by 4. this prompted Skip Bayless to say something that was quite uncharacteristic of him.

Skip Bayless lobbies for Russell Westbrook to return to action.

Given just how much disdain Skip Bayless has for the Lakers due to LeBron James being on the team, it’s surprising to see him actually tweet out something that isn’t all too negative. Well, depends on how you look at it anyway.

Following the Lakers being down against the shorthanded Blazers after 3 quarters, Skip Bayless hilariously took to Twitter to request Russell Westbrook to come back while also apologizing to him and telling him he missed him.

Lakers down 4, early 4th at Portland. Please come back, Russ. We apologize. We need and miss you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2022

This doesn’t sound all too genuine of a cry from Bayless in all honesty as it feels like sarcasm. Regardless, what’s more important is the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers lost to a team led by Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic