“Well, we might never get to see a Luka Doncic Jr now”: NBA Twitter trolls the Mavs MVP for hilariously getting hit in the groin during a pregame shootaround

During the Mavs-Pistons pregame shootaround, Luka Doncic tried trapping the ball with his t-shirt. Instead, the Slovenian got hit right in his groin.

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks grabbed a convincing 116-86 win over the Pistons to extend their win streak to 4 games. Luka Doncic was simply unguardable as the Slovenian went on to drop 33 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and finished the night with a game-high +/- of +35.

Throughout the game, Luka provided us with several jaw-dropping highlight plays. In fact, Luka was entertaining even before tip-off. During the pregame shootaround, Doncic tried to trap the game using his t-shirt. Much to his surprise, the ball was traveling much faster than he anticipated it to be. The result? The youngster got hit right in his groin, sending him to the floor.

Here, have a look at the incident.

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic gets hit in his groin during the pregame shootaround

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with some hilarious reactions.

It’s heartwarming to see this young Mavericks team having fun while they play some incredible basketball. Currently, Jason Kidd’s boys are placed 5th in the West with a really solid 32-23 record.