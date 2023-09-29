“Please Don’t Beat Up The Cavaliers”: Damian Lillard Gets ‘Humble’ Request From Legend Ric Flair Following Giannis Antetokounmpo Team Up

Damian Lillard may not have gotten his move to the Miami Heat. However, he may have landed in a far better situation, with the Milwaukee Bucks. As soon as it happened, there was an outpour of congratulations for the former Portland Trail Blazer. Among that crowd stands Ric Flair as well. Taking to Instagram, the wrestling legend put out an entire post for the 33-year-old, in which, he also hilariously asked him to have mercy on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Lillard grew up a massive fan of wrestling. Speaking to NBA.com, he revealed that his favorite wrestler of all time remains Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, he did also admit his admiration for the show in general, mentioning Ric Flair as well, as he did it.

With his love for wrestling being so deep, it is likely that Flair’s post has a special place in his heart.

Advertisement

Ric Flair asks Damian Lillard to have mercy on his favorite team after blockbuster trade

Ric Flair is from Memphis and seems to love the city very much. However, when it comes to having a favorite NBA team, the wrestling icon seems to prefer the Cavaliers, along with whatever team LeBron James is on.

With Damian Lillard helping transform the Milwaukee Bucks into something beyond a powerhouse in the East, he has been left worried for his Cavs. So, while the man did congratulate ‘Dame’ for finally receiving his trade away from Portland, he also hoped he could fulfill a favor. The following was his message to him in the post he made for Lillard.

Congratulations @damianlillard [Damian Lillard]! Love Portland, Love Roddy Piper, But You Are In A Great Place Which You Deserve! Please Don’t Beat Up The Cavaliers. So Happy For You! FYI- These Shoes Are PRICELESS! LFG! WOOOOO! Available Only At @FitermanSports!

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxtu049pmr-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Perhaps complimenting his sneakers, even if they were the ‘Ric Flair’ colorway, was a ploy to soften Lillard up just a little bit against the Cavaliers. Admittedly, it may just work. After all, this is a wrestling legend, complimenting and congratulating a big fan of wrestling. All he asks for in return is that the fan goes easy on one specific team.

Advertisement

Then again, given Lillard’s mentality, maybe not.

Lillard has changed things in the East

Even prior to Damian Lillard’s arrival, the Milwaukee Bucks were championship contenders. That said, they had been struggling for the past couple of seasons. After a point, it admittedly became beyond apparent that a change was required.

The trade that sent Jrue Holiday away as part of the deal will likely cause a big hit on the Bucks’ defense. However, their offense gets a serious shot in the arm. While Jrue Holiday did stretch the floor, his gravity is not on the same level as Lillard’s. And that, in turn, will also allow other players a bit more space to do their business in. And of course, his own offense, whether from the inside or outside, is Damian’s greatest export.

With this trade, the Milwaukee Bucks have something akin to a superteam in the East. However, unlike the other ones, this one seems to have struck a very good balance on both ends of the floor, at least on paper.

If things work out as they are expected to for this team, things could look downright frightening for the rest of the NBA.